The Magic's other key addition and how he fits
The Orlando Magic scored big with their acquisition of Desmond Bane, but Tyus Jones might be the hidden gem who may shine on the Magic. After a short stint with Phoenix, Jones signed a one-year, $7 million deal, which could be a "prove it" year. So, what can Magic fans look forward to him bringing to the team?
Deep Threat
The Orlando Magic were dead last in made 3 pointers last season, so it was an absolute must to bring in shooting. Tyus Jones has improved his shooting steadily from the low 30s during his first few seasons, to having back to back seasons over 40% from 3.
On top of keeping that percentage over forty, he increased his volume by 145 threes from the previous season, making that feat all the more impressive.
Floor General
During his last 3 seasons, Tyus has averaged 5 assists per game twice and got up to 7 assists per game during his time in Washington. Additionally, earlier in his career on the Grizzlies, he had back to back seasons receiving votes for the sixth man of the year award
The Magic going from having one primary playmaker in Jalen Suggs to now having three with the addition of Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane will unlock many offensive weapons. This is even more important for a team who is going all in with the Eastern Conference as open as it is.