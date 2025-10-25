The Banechero Pick-and-Roll is ONE BIG PLAY from last night's Magic game



Desmond Bane says he's never had a P&R partner like Paolo who is feared by defenses as much as Bane is



Paolo told Bane in-game they need to run P&R more often



STORY: @HeatMagicOnSIhttps://t.co/Jcda54w6YY