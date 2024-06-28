Tristan da Silva Reveals What He Adds to Magic
ORLANDO — Few players better fit what the Orlando Magic were seeking to find in the 2024 NBA Draft than 6-foot-8 forward Tristan da Silva.
Orlando took da Silva with the No. 18 overall pick on Wednesday. With da Silva, the former Colorado forward said Orlando is getting a player who will blend in well with the team and consistently make the right plays.
"Good basketball," da Silva said on Wednesday on what he can provide for Orlando. "Making the right plays [and] making the right reads. [An] unselfish style of playing basketball, clicking with the guys and making sure I'm a good fit for the team. I'm the one trying to come in and make sure I can contribute so I'm going to be playing high IQ basketball. I going to do the stuff I know I can do at a high level and work every day."
Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman lauded da Silva's IQ and how his ability to shoot can open things up for an offense that was 24th in points per game and tied for last in 3-pointers made per game. Head coach Jamahl Mosley, who also played collegiately at Colorado for four seasons, echoed Weltman's comments on da Silva and his ability to impact his teammates.
"I believe [in] his IQ, his ability to make people around him better and more than anything, his poise [and] his demeanor while he's on the floor," Mosley said. "Putting people in the right position, being in the right position, knowing when to cut, when to move and the ability to space the floor as well. I think he has room to continue to grow and also his ability to understand how to win in this league."
Da Silva, 23, was a three-year starter for the Buffaloes and made the All-Pac 12 team twice. In his senior season, da Silva averaged 16 points per game and shot nearly 40 percent on his 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-8 Brazilian-German forward also elevated his game when it mattered most, averaging 18 points and making just over 56 percent of his 3s across three NCAA Tournament games.
While da Silva's experience could bode well for immediate playing time, cracking the rotation on a team that just made the playoffs and may add through free agency won't be easy.
"He's going to come in [and] be willing to earn whatever minutes [are] given," Mosley said. "Whatever time he's given. There is a learning curve and he'll have to go through that but being older and having the experience of playing in big games, being in the tournament and playing for a great coach, I think he has an understanding of what it takes to develop and keep winning habits that we're growing with here."
While the path to immediate playing time may be difficult, da Silva noted his four-year journey at Colorado helped his growth as a basketball player. Now, with an opportunity with the Magic at hand, da Silva is ready to lean on his experience to continue to elevate his game.
"Figuring myself out, I think that's huge," da Silva said. "It only comes with experience. That's something you can't skip [and] that you can't fast forward. Taking my time was big in my development and becoming a better player in a sense where I know what I'm doing really well [and] I know what I'm not. Now I feel confident and ready to step into that next level."
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC BOSSES MET THEIR MATCH: Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman said first-round pick Tristan da Silva "is a very unique player. He's exceptionally skilled. He's one of the highest-IQ players in this draft." CLICK HERE
- TRISTAN DA SILVA A GOOD FIT FOR MAGIC: The Orlando Magic's selection of Tristan da Silva earned high grades from NBA insiders. CLICK HERE
- DA SILVA AND WAGNER CONNECTION: Da Silva and the Wagner brothers already have a connection dating back to before they became teammates in Orlando. CLICK HERE