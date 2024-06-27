2024 NBA Draft: Insiders Praise da Silva as Good Fit for Magic
ORLANDO — Here's what NBA insiders had to say about Tristan da Silva, the Orlando Magic's No. 18 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report grade: A-minus
da Silva is a "good fit" for the Magic, Bleacher Report said. "It seems pretty hard to imagine him not being a successful pro. ... Pretty good fit coming off the bench."
The Athletic
“Scouts have finally come around following his strong finish to the year and play in the NCAA Tournament. Over his final 14 games, da Silva averaged 17.1 points while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3. ... He’s made nearly 40 percent from 3 over the last two seasons.”
The Ringer
While comparing da Silva to Kyle Anderson, the Ringer said he “is one of the safer bets to find success in the NBA because of his two-way abilities.”
USA TODAY Sports
“Displays a versatile and savvy skillset offensively, including ability to shoot 3s, cut to the rim, post up and run the offense. He played well in the tournament, making nine of 16 3s.” (In its pre-draft mock, USA Today projected da Silva to Orlando.)
ESPN
"Da Silva fits the Magic's personnel preferences neatly, as a versatile forward with positional size, feel and skill. Orlando has built a competitive roster and gets an experienced player that could help the Magic off the bench next season. He'll be able to play in different lineup combinations, both behind and alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as well as defend multiple positions, space the floor and make plays in the flow of the game. Da Silva's low-maintenance game coming off a strong year at Colorado helped vault him into first-round consideration and makes a lot of sense at this spot."
Orlando holds the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft, which begins at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC BOSSES MET THEIR MATCH: Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman said first-round pick Tristan da Silva "is a very unique player. He's exceptionally skilled. He's one of the highest-IQ players in this draft." CLICK HERE
- WILL ISAIAH HARTENSTEIN COME FREE? Could the New York Knicks' big moves pave the way for Isaiah Hartenstein to sign with the Orlando Magic in free agency? CLICK HERE
- REVISITING MAGIC'S FIRST-ROUND PICKS: How did President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman turn the Orlando Magic from a rebuilding franchise to a playoff team? CLICK HERE