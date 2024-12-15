What Orlando Magic Players Can and Can't Be Traded This Year
ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBA's season of wheeling and dealing opens on Sunday, December 15.
That's because the majority of players who signed new deals this offseason come with a trade restriction until that date. Officially, 85 players become available for trade; and the right price.
Soon, all of the NBA's general managers will descend upon Orlando for the NBA G League Winter Showcase (Dec. 19-22). The primary focus will be honing in on possible additions and call-ups from the G League, but it wouldn't be out of place for trade chatter to follow.
Teams have until the 3 p.m., Feb 6, 2025 trade deadline to make additions or subtractions to their roster by way of trade. Because of the new CBA, trading is not as straightforward with a new set of guidelines that are to be followed.
As far as what salaries Orlando can take back in a trade, their situation is as follows:
In the case of the Orlando Magic – one of two NBA teams with cap space (Indiana) – here's an overview of who can and can't be dealt between now and the February deadline.
Magic players who are trade eligible as of Dec. 15
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2024-25 salary: $22.757 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 26 games, 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 40.0 FG%, 29.8 3PT%
Gary Harris
2024-25 salary: $7.5 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 17 games, 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 40.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT%
Cory Joseph
2024-25 salary: $3.3 million
Stats (as of 12/1/5/24): 13 games, 1.2 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 33.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT%
Moe Wagner
2024-25 salary: $11 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 27 games, 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 55.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT%
Magic players with further trade restrictions
Jalen Suggs
2024-25 salary: $9.18 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 26 games, 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 41.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT%
Restriction: PPP (poison pill provision) – For players who are still on a rookie deal but have signed a yet-to-kick-in contract extension. If Suggs were to be traded, because of this, the NBA would count his current salary as outgoing and the average of his extension on top of his fourth-year rookie contract as incoming.
Franz Wagner
2024-25 salary: $7.007 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 25 games, 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 46.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT%
Restriction: PPP
Goga Bitadze
2024-25 salary: $9.057 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 22 games, 8.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 63.6 FG%
Restriction: Signing restriction until 1/25/25
Jonathan Isaac
2024-25 salary: $25 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 21 games, 6.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 44.2 FG%, 29.3 3PT%
Restriction: Signing restriction until 1/6/25
Wendell Carter Jr.
2024-25 salary: $11.95 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 14 games, 7.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 50.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT%
Restriction: Signing restriction until 4/7/25
Magic players who are already trade eligible
Paolo Banchero
2024-25 salary: $12.16 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 5 games, 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 49.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT%
Cole Anthony
2024-25 salary: $12.9 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 24 games, 5.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 37.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT%
Anthony Black
2024-25 salary: $7.607 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 27 games, 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 42.1 FG%, 24.6 3PT%
Caleb Houstan
2024-25 salary: $2.019 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 17 games, 1.2 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 29.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT%
Jett Howard
2024-25 salary: $5.278 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 25 games, 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 37.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT%
Tristan da Silva
2024-25 salary: $3.628 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 23 games, 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 40.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT%
