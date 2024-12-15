The Magic Insider

What Orlando Magic Players Can and Can't Be Traded This Year

NBA trade season opens on Sunday, Dec. 15 when 85 players who signed new contracts this offseason become eligible to be traded. Here's a look at who from the Orlando Magic can and can't be traded ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

Mason Williams

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley at Barclays Center.
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

*All contract figures used in this story are accredited to ESPN's story regarding trade eligibility.*

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBA's season of wheeling and dealing opens on Sunday, December 15.

That's because the majority of players who signed new deals this offseason come with a trade restriction until that date. Officially, 85 players become available for trade; and the right price.

Soon, all of the NBA's general managers will descend upon Orlando for the NBA G League Winter Showcase (Dec. 19-22). The primary focus will be honing in on possible additions and call-ups from the G League, but it wouldn't be out of place for trade chatter to follow.

Teams have until the 3 p.m., Feb 6, 2025 trade deadline to make additions or subtractions to their roster by way of trade. Because of the new CBA, trading is not as straightforward with a new set of guidelines that are to be followed.

As far as what salaries Orlando can take back in a trade, their situation is as follows:

In the case of the Orlando Magic – one of two NBA teams with cap space (Indiana) – here's an overview of who can and can't be dealt between now and the February deadline.

Magic players who are trade eligible as of Dec. 15

Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) looks to shoot against the Phoenix Suns
Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) looks to shoot against the Phoenix Suns in the second quarter at Kia Center. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

2024-25 salary: $22.757 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 26 games, 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 40.0 FG%, 29.8 3PT%

Gary Harris

2024-25 salary: $7.5 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 17 games, 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 40.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT%

Cory Joseph

2024-25 salary: $3.3 million
Stats (as of 12/1/5/24): 13 games, 1.2 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 33.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT%

Moe Wagner

2024-25 salary: $11 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 27 games, 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 55.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT%

Magic players with further trade restrictions

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Iso Ighodaro (4)
Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Iso Ighodaro (4) in the second quarter at Kia Center. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Jalen Suggs

2024-25 salary: $9.18 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 26 games, 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 41.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT%
Restriction: PPP (poison pill provision) – For players who are still on a rookie deal but have signed a yet-to-kick-in contract extension. If Suggs were to be traded, because of this, the NBA would count his current salary as outgoing and the average of his extension on top of his fourth-year rookie contract as incoming.

Franz Wagner

2024-25 salary: $7.007 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 25 games, 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 46.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT%
Restriction: PPP

Goga Bitadze

2024-25 salary: $9.057 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 22 games, 8.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 63.6 FG%
Restriction: Signing restriction until 1/25/25

Jonathan Isaac

2024-25 salary: $25 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 21 games, 6.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 44.2 FG%, 29.3 3PT%
Restriction: Signing restriction until 1/6/25

Wendell Carter Jr.

2024-25 salary: $11.95 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 14 games, 7.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 50.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT%
Restriction: Signing restriction until 4/7/25

Magic players who are already trade eligible

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) walks out with a win over the Phoenix Suns at Kia Center.
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) walks out with a win over the Phoenix Suns at Kia Center. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero

2024-25 salary: $12.16 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 5 games, 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 49.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT%

Cole Anthony

2024-25 salary: $12.9 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 24 games, 5.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 37.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT%

Anthony Black

2024-25 salary: $7.607 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 27 games, 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 42.1 FG%, 24.6 3PT%

Caleb Houstan

2024-25 salary: $2.019 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 17 games, 1.2 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 29.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT%

Jett Howard

2024-25 salary: $5.278 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 25 games, 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 37.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT%

Tristan da Silva

2024-25 salary: $3.628 million
Stats (as of 12/15/24): 23 games, 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 40.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT%

Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?

Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.

Published
Mason Williams
MASON WILLIAMS

Home/News