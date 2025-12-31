Paolo Banchero plays hero in Magic's win over Pacers

The Orlando Magic are celebrating a 112-110 win against the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Eve inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With just under 30 seconds to go, the Magic had a chance to take the lead, and the ball ended up in former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero's hands. Even though he missed the go-ahead shot in the team's last game against the Toronto Raptors, Banchero was able to get a different result hitting a layup and getting a chance to hit a free throw to go up three.

While Banchero missed the free throw, the Magic still pulled out the victory because they were able to defend the Pacers' final chance to tie or win the game. Aaron Nesmith tried to shoot a game-winning three-pointer, but it didn't find the bottom of the net.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin defends | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Magic escape with win over Pacers

The Magic had a lot going against them when playing the Pacers, but they had just enough composure to stick together and find a way to win.

Orlando also got a big plus from Jalen Suggs who returned to the lineup after missing nearly three weeks with a hip contusion. Suggs scored 11 points while also logging three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 25 minutes of action in his first game since December 13 against the New York Knicks in Las Vegas.

Banchero was the leading scorer with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Desmond Bane had 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists despite dealing with back spasms late in the game against the Raptors. Anthony Black continued to impress with 15 points, five assists, and five rebounds while Goga Bitadze scored 14 points off the bench against his former team.

The Magic also got a boost from two-way forward Jamal Cain, who had a career-high 11 points off the bench. Cain has been part of the rotation in the last couple of games with Franz Wagner on the sidelines, and he's continued to carve a role for himself.

It wasn't the best Magic win of the season, but a victory is still the result, which is what Orlando tried to accomplish.

The Magic will conclude their three-game road trip on Friday when they take on the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City. Tip-off is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

