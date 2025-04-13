What the Magic Said After Sunday's Loss to the Hawks to Close Regular Season
The Orlando Magic closed their regular season with a 12-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
Recap: Hawks beat Magic to close regular season; Orlando finishes 41-41
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and forward Jonathan Isaac met reporters to discuss the result.
Here's what they had to say:
Jamahl Mosley
On what he took away from Sunday’s game…
“Mostly getting these guys out of here healthy. I think that was the biggest thing for us right now, I think that’s the most important piece as we walk into Tuesday’s game, aa Play-In game against this same team, just understand exactly what we need to do, how we need to play. That was the biggest piece for me from this game, understanding we did some good things and we also did some uncharacteristic things of us, but now we’ve got to move on and look at Tuesday.”
On where he feels his team is at heading into Tuesday’s Play-In game…
“There’s a high level of focus. They’re understanding what we need to do in that Play-In game, knowing that we have this opportunity and it’s one game … like we’ve been talking about for the past two weeks, it’s one game at a time. The level of focus has been there with that, knowing it’s one game to make sure you take care of business.”
On what he’s seen from the team as of late…
“With everything we’ve gone through, with the bodies being down, guys being in and out of lineups and the adversity that we’ve hit this year, for this group to get to .500 says a lot about their character, their care factor. The coaching staff and what they’ve done to keep these prepared each and every single night. But again, we’re going to have to put that behind us in this moment and move on to Tuesday to make sure we’re ready to take care of business.”
On getting to play in front of home fans Tuesday…
“These guys have earned that. To be able to do it – we’ve talked about homecourt one way or the other, and I think in this moment, it’s very big to have homecourt in this situation. We have some of the most amazing fans in the league, and we understand that Kia Center is going to be rocking, ready to go, and that support is going to be needed for us to continue to make this push.”
Is there a comfort level to playing the Hawks again?
“There’s a familiarity that you definitely know, but I think that in these games, that’s when little things matter. Because we played them close the majority of the game, so understanding what we do and how we can tighten up our details, focus on the gameplan. We’re familiar with them, they’re familiar with us, so we’ve got to make sure we’re doing all the tiny things to give us a chance in this next game.”
On what he’s seen from Jonathan Isaac as the season has drawn to a close…
“I just really liked his aggression. He was really aggressive on both ends of the floor, understanding positions on the floor, where to be defensively and offensively, looked for his shot tonight. Those are things that as we continue to move forward into this postseason, those are going to be needed as we get down.”
Jonathan Isaac
On what he was trying to get out of Sunday’s game…
“Getting out of the contest, not really much. We understand that this game doesn’t ultimately mean anything, but it’s just fun to play basketball. Just like our previous game as well, just fun to get up and down, just have fun and get ready to lock in for Tuesday.”
On he and Terance Mann’s relationship…
“Yeah, Florida State. I had a year there, he was still there for a little while, but that’s my guy. He’s a great dude, great player. Before we tipped off, I was like, ‘Who would’ve thought we had the chance to start against each other for the last game of the season?’ And again, he’s a great dude, and to watch him get some buckets was nice, and to score on him was nice, too.”
How does he feel like he’s rounded into shape down the season’s stretch…
“I think a little bit. I’ve definitely got in a little better shape over the course of the season. I didn’t start in great shape. But we’re coming down to the end here and everybody’s locking in, so just want to be effective and really get the mindset of playing winning basketball right now, so it’s been good.”
Does a marker like his double-double mean something to him…
“For sure. Yeah, definitely with how the season’s gone for me personally. Just being able to have fun and play with a little bit more freedom and confidence was great, and so, trying to have that carryover into the rest of the postseason.”
Where does he feel like this team is at heading into the postseason…
“I think we’re in a great position. If you would’ve told me the things that we would’ve had to go through this season and to end the year .500 with a chance to go into the playoffs with one game, I probably would’ve said I don’t know how that’s going to be possible. For us to be in this position, playing great basketball at the end of the season here – before this loss, we rattled off a few straight – so I think we’re in a great position, ready to take care of the Hawks Tuesday at home.”
On getting to play the Play-In game at home…
“It’s huge. From last year, we’re undefeated at home in the postseason so I think having the crowd, having the home atmosphere, having all our guys is huge, so we’re expecting to win that game.”
What does he want to see the Magic clean up before the game…
“Honestly, I think the biggest thing is a bit of rest. We want to have the right energy coming out, but obviously getting detailed over Atlanta. We played them when they had their guys and we were very detailed, so just go over everything again. But we know it’s going to be a tough game. It’s one we’re going to have to battle out and come out with a win.”
Does the familiarity help with that prep process?
“Of course. Definitely being able to play them with something on the line already definitely puts us in a position of being comfortable, and knowing that we’re going to have to play them again with something to lose. I think we’re in the right frame of mind. We’ve gotten ready for that game, we’re prepared and we want it – at home as well, so a lot of good things to look forward to.”
