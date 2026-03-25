How the Orlando Magic's season has gone has been nothing short of a roller coaster -- literally. One second, you're peaking where you could feel like you could touch the sky. The next, you're barrelling down into a tunnel of darkness at full speed with no end in sight.

The good news for the Magic is that there is an end in sight; there are just 10 games left in the regular season. The bad? Well, they're playing their worst basketball of the season -- moments after playing arguably their best. Currently, Orlando, in the midst of a season-long six-game losing streak, sees themselves fighting for play-in positioning in an airtight East, where there's just two games separating the Miami Heat (No. 10 seed) and Atlanta (No. 6 seed).

See, roller coaster!

What has gone wrong for them over this six-game skid? Let's look at a few key numbers, shall we?!

124.5 - The Orlando Magic have surrendered at least 131 points per 100 possessions in three of their last four games, culminating in a 128.9 defensive rating over that four-game stretch and 124.5 defensive rating over their six-game skid. For perspective, over its first 68 games, Orlando allowed a 131 defensive rating or worse just four times (excluding Charlotte's 130.5 ORTG on Jan. 22), according to NBA.com. This 124.5 mark comes on the heels of the Magic being the team's fifth-best unit post-All-Star break. With 10 games left, Orlando has now sunk back to No. 15 after being a fringe top-10 unit at one point.

32.2 - A key to why the Magic's defense has fallen off the map over this six-game skid? They aren't defending without fouling. For the most part, their defense has been anything but physical. But when they have been -- they've been overly physical to the extent of racking up (shooting) fouls. Orlando's opponents have a 32.2 percent free-throw rate -- the amount of free throws taken relative to field goal attempts -- over that span, the second-highest in the NBA. This issue hasn't quite appeared out of thin air, but it's exacerbated itself over this stretch when Orlando hasn't been able to generate any sort of stops. And when it feels like it might, the other team is headed to the charity stripe.

43.5 - Most of the Magic's recent losing streak is linked to the team's underwhelming defense. But they also aren't getting to the rim enough, at least relative to their peers. The Magic are scoring just 43.5 points in the paint per 100 possessions over this six-game skid, the fifth-fewest in the NBA over that span. Before that point post-All-Star break (13-game sample), Orlando was scoring 51.7 painted points per 100, T-9 most. Generating paint touches is very critical to this team's offense, and they currently don't have the horses to consistently generate those touches, let alone finish.

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