The Orlando Magic continue to slip and slide in the Eastern Conference. Technically, they are still the No. 8 seed by virtue of them owning the three-way tiebreaker over the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets, but Orlando dropped its sixth-straight game with a 136-131 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Tides turn after fast start:

Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) goes to the basket while being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers didn't necessarily start slow, per se. But the Orlando Magic had their second-highest scoring first quarter of the season, scoring 39 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including 7-of-12 from 3-point range. Seven players made at least one basket in the first quarter alone.

Orlando looked desperate coming off its fifth-straight loss. However, Cleveland ramped it up another notch in the second quarter, outscoring the Magic 40-29. The tides turned for the Magic.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden had arguably their best games since becoming teammates, combining to score 68 points on 22-of-38 shooting. Even though Orlando made a valiant effort to keep the score respectable, evidently, they had zero answer for the Cavs' backcourt.

Cavaliers crush Magic in paint:

Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) and guard Jevon Carter (2) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Arguably, the biggest reason for the Magic's slip defensively this season has been tied to their inability to keep teams out of the paint. Their point-of-attack defense has been far more inconsistent than in their previous two seasons, thus making it far easier for opposing ballhandlers to enter the paint without reprieve.

The Cavaliers' dominance in the paint was on full display, outscoring the Magic 62-38. They shot 77.5 percent in that area compared to Orlando's 57.6 percent -- scoring 42 points at the rim alone.

That was a direct byproduct of the Magic's lack of physicality defensively. With or without Jalen Suggs -- the team's X-Factor -- Anthony Black or Franz Wagner, the team's inconsistency defensively is unacceptable at this point of the season.

At least Paolo Banchero's still doing his part:

Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

All of that said, I won't lie to you and tell you the Magic have enough horses. They don't. Paolo Banchero is doing his part, but it's still not enough.

Banchero had 36 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 3-of-7 from 3-point range with six boards, five assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes. He's doing his best to will the Magic to wins, which hasn't necessarily come easy.

Orlando received strong efforts from Jamal Cain and Jevon Carter, who scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, too. Cain also had five offensive rebounds. But none of it, in the end, would be enough given the team's inability to get stops.