Osceola Magic Punch Ticket to NBA G League Finals, Will Face Stockton Kings
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's playoff participation is not yet certain.
But elsewhere in the organization, there is more playoff basketball yet to come.
The Osceola Magic, Orlando's G League affiliate, defeated the Boston Celtics-affiliated Maine Celtics Sunday night, punching their ticket to the NBA G League Finals as the Eastern Conference's representative.
Osceola defeated Maine 135-122, meaning the Magic defeated the Celtics in all three contests between the two teams this season.
It's the Magic's second-ever trip to the G League Final. In the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, the then-Lakeland Magic won the title over the Delaware Blue Coats.
Now, following a quick exit in the semifinal round last season as the No. 1 seed, Osceola heads to the championship round again as the East's best team.
Two-way guard Mac McClung's franchise record for most points in a single playoff game fell after only three days, toppling his own 39-point East semifinal showing Thursday night with a 42-point performance versus the Celtics on Sunday.
The league's reigning Player of the Week added six assists with no turnovers, and was an efficient 16-for-26 from the field in the win.
Newest two-way signing Ethan Thompson added 20 points, and forward Jalen Slawson tallied 20 points and nine assists.
Small-ball five Myron Gardner added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and reserve guard Javonte Smart had 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting in 28 minutes.
Osceola, led by March's G League Coach of the Month Dylan Murphy, shot 52.9 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three on 39 attempts. The Magic possessed the G League's top scoring offense this year.
JD Davison, the Celtics' newly crowned G League MVP, finished his stellar season with 34 points and 11 assists in the losing effort. Drew Peterson added 25 points for Maine.
The Magic, now 15-4 in games played at Silver Spurs Arena since the beginning of the regular season, have home court advantage for the G League Finals.
"The energy was just so big in the building," Murphy said. "It was unbelievable for us, and it really pushed us."
They'll matchup with the Stockton Kings, who represent the Western Conference and are the Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate. Stockton, who also went 22-12 and finished the regular season as their conference's No. 1 seed, took down the Austin Spurs to book their trip to the G League Finals.
Game 1 of the best-of-three series takes place Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET, with broadcast details still to come.
Stockton will host Game 2 on Friday, April 11.
If necessary, the series would swing back to Osceola for a winner-take-all Game 3 back at Silver Spurs Arena on Monday, April 14.
