Magic Host New-Look Lakers, Mavericks in Same Week in March
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA world by completing one of the most seismic trades in the league's history as Saturday night turned to Sunday morning on the East Coast.
The Mavericks traded Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz are also involved in the deal, getting Jalen Hood-Schifino and two 2025 second-round picks – one courtesy of the Los Angeles Clippers and one from the Mavericks.
While the Orlando Magic were not involved in the shocking blockbuster trade, they do still have to see both the new-look Mavericks and Lakers this season at the Kia Center.
The Lakers make their lone visit to Orlando on Monday, March 24. Later that week, the Magic play host to the Mavericks on Thursday, March 27.
Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.
Orlando hasn't seen either team since November. The Mavericks took the first meeting with the Magic handily, defeating Orlando 108-85 behind 32 points from Doncic.
The Magic were still searching for their footing without Paolo Banchero, who missed just his second of 34 consecutive absences. By the time they visited Crypto.com Arena for their road matchup with the Lakers, however, they'd found it.
Orlando, with the help of 37 points from Franz Wagner and his last-second three, overcame 70 combined points from Davis and LeBron James in a 119-118 victory.
