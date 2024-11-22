How Franz Wagner's 'Movie Moment' Overcame LeBron, AD in Magic's Win Over Lakers
It was a script made for Hollywood.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were putting on their best closing act, scoring the final 23 points of the Los Angeles Lakers' fourth quarter. But when the Hall of Famers missed four of their last six free throws, they left the door open for another star.
Enter Franz Wagner, whose step-back three-pointer hit nothing but nylon with 2.5 seconds to go and gave the Orlando Magic their best win of the season, 119-118.
"It was big-time," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "They missed the free throw, make it a two-point game. He comes down, doesn't have to rush it, lines it up. That's the thing, we work on those spacing situations, those shots. He works on those shots. He's not afraid of big moments, and that's what we've asked him to do."
Down three starters – All-Star Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. to injury and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope due to the birth of his family's fifth child – facing the high-octane Lakers would be a challenge enough. Not to mention on the second night of a back-to-back against a team that hadn't lost on its home floor.
But Orlando kept pace with the host Lakers, with the help of a little bit of luck and a lot of Wagner.
"I could not be happier for this team, but for him, who puts in such an amazing amount of work, to see that fall," Mosley continued. "This group, they battle. They battled this entire game, and I can't say enough about this group, can't say enough about Franz."
Two possessions before and the Magic down two, Wagner had a falling-away three hit front rim. Davis split the pair, to make it a four-point game, then Wagner quickly drove to the basket to draw within two once again. After two more Davis misses, the scene was set.
"I was a little mad I missed the first one, so I was glad I got another shot," Wagner said in his on-court postgame interview.
Matched up with Davis, Jalen Suggs' screen switched Cam Reddish onto Wagner. Between the legs, between the legs, stepback three.
Curtains.
As Jalen Suggs sat down behind the microphone, all he could do was laugh as he was asked to recount his perspective of Wagner's triple.
"I just stared at him, I said, 'Boog, you gotta hit it,'" Suggs said, his smile beaming ear-to-ear. " Man, he got to his bag, stepback, shot the rainbow and it went in.
"Yeah, Boogie is special, I ain't going to lie. That's crazy," Suggs continued. "That's like a movie moment."
Wagner emphasized that he was only looking for the best shot, not dead-set on taking a game-winning three.
"They were set up pretty well, so I didn't really see any driving lane," he said. "I felt like the one before felt really good. In those moments, you don't really think too much, but I guess I made a good call.
"Down two, you never just want to settle for a shot, but the way they were playing me... I do work on my off-the-dribble three a lot, and you work on it for those moments," Wagner added. "I stepped into it with confidence and I felt really good."
Wagner finished with a season-high 37 points – 15 of them in the fourth quarter – to go with six rebounds, 11 assists and four steals.
Suggs added 23 points with five threes. Moe Wagner added a season-high 19 off the bench.
Davis and James combined for 70 points throughout the evening, and Dalton Knecht had 17.
But it's a long, happy flight home for the Magic, who capped off the road trip 2-1 and improved to 10-7 this season.
Up Next
The Magic return home for a one-off home game Saturday evening against the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
