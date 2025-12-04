LeBron James and Steve Nash are excited to see how the Paolo Banchero - Franz Wagner - Desmond Bane dynamic shakes out on the basketball court:



"I think the key for Orlando in many ways will be how they can incorporate those guys together... How can they get really effective and efficient using all three of those guys in action?" - Steve Nash.



"(Bane) is a knockdown shooter, can also get into the lane as well, make plays, I think that adds a dynamic... They're another sleeper as well, I think they can make another step forward.

I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosleyhow Paolo Banchero’s return will take this Orlando Magic offense to another level between the ways he's already adjusted to the team's new playstyle this season and by opening up the playbook with his scoring versatility and role malleability.

“There’s so much versatility in what he provides.



He steps on the floor and creates an advantage right away. He puts two on the ball just by having the ball anywhere he’s on the floor…



The way the ball is popping, the way we’re defending… those are just pieces that he continues to add to what we’re doing and make us even more special.” Mosley

The Magic are playing good basketball whether Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, or Desmond Bane are on the floor

The team's record win splits with and without Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero shown below are an interesting factoid, but may lack some context.



Maybe we should weigh the 17 or so games Banchero was surrounded by third-teamers less than the nearly 200 games of winning basketball that Banchero and Wagner have accomplished together, without much help other than the team's defense and rebounding.



Magic teams led by Wagner as the defacto primary offensive engine have done well, scored efficiently, won games, maintained the elite defense; this reflects the depth of two-way team-first players Orlando's front office has built in the roster and the culture constructed by Coach Mosley, in addition to how scalable Franz Wagner is as a primary option offensive engine.



With Desmond Bane now in the mix, running actions through Bane similarly produced consistent offense of good looks for this team.



It should be noted, in the games without Banchero, Franz often had proven starters Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. to work, whereas in the games without Wagner, Suggs, and Carter, Paolo was often flanked by inconsistent role players like Gary Harris, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Caleb Houstan, Chuma Okeke, Goga Bitadze.

Since Paolo entered the league...



Franz w/o Paolo: 24-16 record, +6.9 NET RTG



Both together: 99-94 record, +1.4 NET RTG



Paolo w/o Franz: 5-12 record, -7.2 NET RTG — Carson Breber (@Carsobi) December 3, 2025

Here's the updated Net Rating Splits for just Orlando's 2025-26 season:



+15.9 Net RTG with Banchero/Wagner ON and Bane OFF (31 MIN)

+15.8 Net RTG with Bane ON and Banchero/Wagner OFF (121 MIN)



+12.3 Net RTG with Banchero ON and Wagner/Bane OFF (48 MIN)

+11.5 Net RTG with all three of Banchero/Wagner/Bane OFF (54 MIN)



+3.6 Net RTG with Bane/Wagner ON and Banchero OFF (236 MIN)

+2.3 Net RTG with Wagner ON and Banchero/Bane OFF (201 MIN)



+0.6 Net RTG with Banchero/Bane ON and Wagner OFF (78 MIN)

+0.27 Net RTG with all three of Banchero, Wagner, and Bane ON (236 MIN)



-1.59 Net RTG with Wagner ON and Banchero/Bane OFF (105 MIN)

While the Magic are playing well in a handful of games without Banchero, they played just as well if not better with Banchero.



More context would add that the team was finding its groove before Banchero got hurt (5-2 before the injury), after the team increased its defensive focus in Washington and Charlotte, returning to its elite turnover-forcing level of the previous two seasons.



Then Bane hit the buzzer-beating game-winner heard around the world, easing the pressure on this group, allowing them to collectively let out a sigh of relief and focus in on growing as a team.



All offense involving Wagner and Bane as primary options has produced good results, just as the offense was seeing good looks consistently through Paolo's creation before the injury; any play involving Banchero is as or more efficient as any other halfcourt action this Magic team runs.



Banchero may need to further adjust his role with all the moving parts, and his game is perfectly suited to do so, to both play at a faster pace and set more screens and rolls, while also doing his thing when he slows it down in one-on-one. Banchero's already at his best as a downhill force making quick read-and-react decisions, getting to the rack at will for power slams and jump pass dimes, asking him to do that more often shouldn't be a challenge.



Paolo Banchero could very well wind up averaging better box score averages with higher efficiency on less usage and shot volume simply by the ways he could thrive in this role asking him to make the most out of his scoring versatility and role malleability.