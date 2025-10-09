Who is the Orlando Magic's Biggest X-Factor?
After throwing the same expected changeups down the middle of the strike zone year after year, The Orlando Magic are finally throwing a few curveballs at the rest of the league.
Orlando is somehow rolling back its perennial Top-4 defensive unit while addressing and improving every aspect of their offense across the board.
Defense travels; this Magic team's identity will still be built on outhustling you on the margins, forcing turnovers by diving for loose balls, outworking you on the glass. Converting on the other end will be the biggest make or break factor for how far this team can go in the games that matter most.
Coaches expect players to be ready at any moment.
Players expect themselves to rise to the occasion.
Fans expect this team to compete for a title.
With such lofty team goals, expectations rise with the tide.
Which Magic player will surprise the public most with a breakout season?
Two healthy All-Stars with All-NBA aspirations. (Franz & Paolo)
Two knockdown 3pt snipers, one via a massive trade (Bane), one returning from injury (Suggs)
Two rookies looking to make an immediate impact on a playoff contender (Jase & Penda)
One new backup point guard who steadies the ship in every sea he steers through (Tyus)
Four reliable, complementary big men returning (Wendell, Isaac, Goga, Wagner)
Three young prospects with something to prove and a bigger role to prove it (Black, Da Silva, Jett)
Most national media folks have circled the name Anthony Black as the team's biggest X-factor, due to his defensive instincts and scalable point-forwardy game that translates to winning in any situation.
Last year the team's win-loss splits were clearly linked to Black's scoring output swings – Ant scored 11 PPG on 58% TS% in 39 Magic Wins compared to just 8 PPG on 46% TS% in 39 Magic losses
Orlando's big moves to rectify the offense, spacing, and halfcourt orchestration this summer looks to address this predicament so the team's success is not as dependent on any one individual scoring output; there's much more of a group effort to step up and share the load, let's just say, by committee.
ESPN Ranked four Magic players in the Top-60:
Paolo Banchero (17), Franz Wagner (32), Desmond Bane (39), Jalen Suggs (59)
The Ringer rated Orlando's core four similarly, Top-62:
Paolo Banchero (22), Franz Wagner (37), Desmond Bane (47), Jalen Suggs (62)
Sports Illustrated ranked Orlando's top-3 in the Top-50, leaving Suggs out of the Top-100 entirely:
Paolo Banchero (21), Franz Wagner (42), Desmond Bane (50)
The first question that comes to mind after reviewing these rankings, beyond Suggs' defensive impact being underrated due to unavailability, is what else does Franz have to do to get some respect around here?
Wagner is a proven franchise cornerstone star any team would be thrilled to build around for the next decade, already with international success as his team's best player. Franz is obviously a Top-30 level player, proven with All-Star numbers last year as the team's primary option on heavy usage. Being the most impactful young two-way wing in the league puts Franz closer to an All-NBA team than he is to any ranking near the 40s.
So, then, who will be the Magic's most unexpected surprise breakout player next season?
Who is the biggest X-factor to the team's success?
Will Desmond Bane's shooting and scoring numbers skyrocket now that he's playing with two big wing downhill paint-and-spray forces of nature?
Will it be Paolo or Franz who takes a statistical leap in efficiency due to the Magic's newfound spacing and point guard depth?
Could Jalen Suggs be freed to focus all his energy on point-of-attack defense, wreaking havoc navigating screens, to contend for a defensive player of the year award?
Could a reserve guard like Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, Jett Howard, or Anthony Black pop out as the Magic's clear most important 6th man leading second units and spot-starting with the first?
Does any one particular big man stand out from the field this season between Wendell Carter Jr.'s two-way versatility, Goga Bitadze's brute force D&3 DHO game, Mo Wagner' powerful rim-rolling energy, Noah Penda's maniacal motor, or Jonathan Isaac's defensive do-it-all length?
The only question now is to wait and see which Magician has the best trick up their sleeve.