The Orlando Magic are playing the song after a 125-120 win against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night inside the Kia Center.

The Magic and the Bulls were neck and neck throughout the first half, but the Bulls pulled away in the third quarter. The Bulls led by as much as 15 in the second half, but the Magic stayed poised despite trailing by double digits.

A lineup consisting of Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, Goga Bitadze, Tyus Jones and rookie Noah Penda were able to fight and claw back into it for the Magic, tying the game 85-85 going into the fourth quarter.

The Magic struggled in the first part of the fourth quarter, but they stayed resilient. An 8-0 run gave the Magic a lead with just over two minutes to go, which Orlando held onto until the end of the game.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs shoots a three point basket during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic get comeback win vs. Bulls

The Bulls brought it to within three points, but that was as close as they would get. The Magic made the necessary plays down the stretch to complete the comeback and come out on top.

Bane led all scorers with 37 points while Franz Wagner had 25 of his own. Black led all bench scorers with 22 points and was a +25 on the court.

An unfortunate part of the game came in the middle of the fourth quarter when Bitadze suffered an apparent hip injury while trying to make a play on the defensive end. He anchored the Magic on the defensive end, coming up with four blocks to help Orlando win.

For the Bulls, Josh Giddey was the leading scorer with 22 points while Nikola Vucevic and Tre Jones had 20 points apiece. Matas Buzelis also contributed 19 of his own.

For the Magic, they've now won three games in a row and nine of their last 11 contests as they creep up the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic's homestand continues on Wednesday with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 7pm ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

