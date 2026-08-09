1 Thing The Orlando Magic Needs Most From Each Starter

In an ever-evolving Eastern Conference, one of the few teams that won't have much change is the Orlando Magic.

That might sound crazy. But what that says is 1.) The beleagured Magic didn't have enough time to develop chemistry and 2.) That team president Jeff Weltman and Co. didn't have enough reason to make any impulsive trades, for better or worse.

Alas, the Magic are doubling down on their starting five heading into the 2026-27 season. What is needed from each player? Let's examine!

Jalen Suggs: Consistency On Offense

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) reacts after a basket against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Sometimes, there's no measuring Suggs' constant impact on the Magic. The raw, quantifiable numbers oftentimes tell a different story than his pulse.

Yet, that doesn't shove aside Suggs' tumultuous series against the Detroit Pistons. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged just 11.1 points on 29.9 percent shooting from the floor and a ghastly 24.1 percent from 3-point range.

While suggesting his health is a necessity is valid, it's low-hanging fruit. On the court, Suggs needs to be more consistent offensively. His feisty point-of-attack defense will always show up, but his shakiness offensively as a jump shooter and decision-maker must be fine-tuned.

Desmond Bane: Dynamic Scoring

Mar 21, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Bane was everything as advertised for the Magic last season ... and then some.

Starting in all 82 games, Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He shot 48.4 percent from the floor, tying a career high, as well as 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

He hasn't shot below 38 percent from distance in any of his first six seasons. Bane was also one of the Magic's top slashers. His sneaky burst and compact 6-foot-5 frame made rotating defenses helpless when he had a head of steam.

Bane didn't finish as well at the rim in 2025-26. His 61.9 rim efficiency was his lowest since 2022-23, and the third-lowest of his career. Some of that could be attributed to poor spacing and imperfect chemistry, but it's still a respectable mark worth applauding.

Franz Wagner: Development Of 3-Point Shot

Nov 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Wagner's health, after missing nearly 50 games with a nagging ankle injury, is also low-hanging fruit.

His 3-point shooting -- and sheer shot mechanics -- must get back to the level it was over his first two seasons. Wagner shot 35.8 percent from deep on four attempts from 2021-23, but followed suit with a 28.9 3-point percentage over 5.2 attempts. Water nearly found its level last season, albeit over 34 games.

Though Wagner still possesses a horrendously bad hitch at the top of his release -- affecting consistent touch and accuracy. Wagner sinks into his base well, but still doesn't have a fluid follow through because of this newfound hitch. Eliminating that will be the first step to stabilizing his jumper.

Paolo Banchero: More Efficient Jump Shooting

Oct 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after a shot against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Did Banchero set career highs in effective field goal and true shooting percentage last year? Yes.

Was he also, statistically, the worst pull-up jump shooter in the NBA? Also yes!

Among the 88 players who hoisted at least 200 pull-up jumpers, Banchero's 34.0 effective field goal percentage was dead last.

Victor Wembanyama: 38.4 eFG% on pull-up J's

Bam Adebayo: 38.3 eFG%

Alperen Sengun: 36.1 eFG%

Quentin Grimes: 35.5 eFG%

Paolo Banchero: 34.0 eFG%

Banchero emphasized getting to the rim more and cutting down on long 2s. His 36.0 rim frequency was a career high, but his 11.0 long 2 frequency (>~14 ft.) was a career low. Still, he ranked in the 87th percentile in all forwards in long 2 frequency, and in the 58th percentile in long 2 efficiency.

He also graded out in the 36th percentile in short 2 efficiency, 10th percentile in above-the-break 3-point shooting and 27th percentile in corner 3-point shooting, according to CTG. Should Sean Sweeney optimize Banchero's on-ball decision-making, the more efficient he'll be.

Wendell Carter Jr.: Continue To Excel In Little Things

Oct 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) reacts after a play against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Carter isn't flashy, but he excels at the little things.

Screening. Boxing out. His placement defensively. Fighting for offensive rebounds, Hustling for loose balls. You name it, he can do it.

He's far from the perfect center, but what Orlando needs is a big who can do the dirty work without the ball in their hands. Carter, 27, has been able to accomplish that in five-and-a-half years with the Magic. He knows his role, and doesn't often try to do too much.