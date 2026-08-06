How The Magic's New-Look Rotation Will Work Best

If there's one thing certain about NBA player availability from game to game, it's the uncertainty.

Sixteen different players averaged at least ten minutes per game for Orlando during the 2025-26 NBA season, highlighting the Magic's rotating cast of characters throughout the year.

Franz Wagner missed 50 games including the playoff series. Jalen Suggs missed 25 games while Anthony Block missed 18 games, both seeing their early-season progression in impact zapped back to a shell of themselves the rest of the way.

Now with the injuries and first round playoff exit behind them and a new head coach in Sean Sweeney leading the way in front of them, the Magic look to bounce back to where expectations have stayed – at the top of the Eastern Conference.

What will the Magic's new-look rotation look like in the 2026-27 NBA season? Almost entirely the same as the year before, only this time with everyone a bit more aligned and lot more available, hopefully.

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Projecting the Orlando Magic's 2026-27 Rotation

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) and forward Franz Wagner (22) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PG: Jalen Suggs / Jase Richardson / Jevon Carter

SG: Desmond Bane / Anthony Black

SF: Franz Wagner / Tristan da Silva / Jamal Cain

PF: Paolo Banchero / Noah Penda / Jonathan Isaac / Izaiyah Nelson

C: Wendell Carter Jr. / Goga Bitadze / Nikola Vucevic

Orlando's depth is fairly balanced at every position, save for traditional guards, opting instead towards point guards at every position. With the trend of playmakers being valued at all five spots on the floor in today's era, this isn't a bad concept to explore, as long as the team lands on a system of good decision making and a balanced scoring attack that maximizes this roster's players and skills.

Orlando values inverted frontcourt playmaking and a disruptive playfinishing spacing backcourt.



The Magic's starting lineup is all but set to be the same as last year's first unit, featuring two big wing paint-and-spray forwards plus a D&3 Super Connector, a 3pt Sniper, and a versatile defensive center:



Jalen Suggs – Desmond Bane – Franz Wagner – Paolo Banchero – Wendell Carter Jr.

When Orlando rolled out that lineup in the playoffs, the Magic outscored the Pistons by +2.4 Net Rating in 61 minutes, the 13th best playoff lineup in 2026 via Databallr's padded 5-man lineup data.

During the regular season, this Magic 5-man unit posted a +2.9 Net Rating in 175 Minutes, playing together for the 15th-most minutes of any lineup.

Orlando's starting unit, and most variations of it, generally work well even when only missing one player; it's the team's bench units that suffer from lack of creation and overall talent due to injuries.

The 11th-most played lineup in the entire NBA last season was the Magic's Franz-less starting unit featuring Tristan da Silva in his place, a group that beat opponents by a whopping +8.7 Net Rating in 259 Minutes during the regular season.



Another group was the 15th-most played lineup; this featured 3 core starters (Carter, Bane, Banchero), replacing Wagner and Suggs with Anthony Black and da Silva.

A bench unit featuring two or three starters when Orlando is at full strength is much tougher to beat than a bench unit featuring one or no starters:



Suggs-Black-da Silva-Wagner-Bitadze posted +5.7 Net Rating in 55 MIN, 57th-most played lineup

Suggs-Bane-da Silva-Banchero-Bitadze posted +2.9 Net Rating in 46 MIN, 73rd-most played lineup

Black-Bane-da Silva-Wagner-Carter posted +3.6 Net Rating in 38 MIN, 87th-most played lineup

Magic 26/27 Depth Chart | nbanewscenterr / Instagram

Orlando's new head coach in Sweeney has not confirmed his starting group, but someone would really have to impress him this summer to overtake any resident starter in Orlando. Anthony Black would be the best bet to do so, but due to the overlapping skills between Black's and Suggs' game, AB is likely to remain the sixth man spot-starter first option off the bench for next year's team.

Anthony Black is probably best defensively as a small forward guarding threes on the wing, but his defensive versatility and mobility allows him to guard 1-4 most nights; finding the best role to maximize his game and properly motivate him to do so is key for a player so talented that his exact role each night can sometimes get lost in all those options. Like Suggs, maybe Black's best role on this team is defense first, 3pt shooting second if its there, and connective drive-and-kick passing third, leaving the on-ball playmaking to Franz and Paolo. In lineups with Bane, maybe Suggs and Black convert to more on-ball looks to help create space for Bane to get up threes first; generally speaking, Suggs and Black shooting from deep is better in the flow of the offense, not forcing things too soon.

The roster has versatile options that, on paper, should complement each another at every position, providing the coaching staff options to choose from based on matchup, availability, and mismatches. Each position has at least one versatile two-way option, one offensive-minded option, and one defensive-minded option, which could provide good optionality for the rotation.

At backup point guard behind Suggs, Sweeney has a proven vet D&3 plug-and-play option in Jevon Carter, and could let Anthony Black run the show at any time. Or, Sweeney could lean on one of the bigger wildcards for next year's team, a potential offensive sparkplug in Jase Richardson.

Carter showed his immediate fit with this ball club in team identity, proving to be a reliable free agent acquisition option for Coach Jamahl Mosley after last season's trade deadline brought no other help for the playoff run. After convincing Jonathan Isaac to take a paycut for whatever reason this summer, the Magic's front office was able to carve out enough space to not only keep Isaac and Jevon, but also round out the center depth by replacing one skilled big in Mo Wagner with a new-yet-familiar face in Nikola Vucevic.

These being the only marquee free agents of the summer reaffirms this team's hopes of internal development leading to their own prospects taking a leap, which means the prospects need to play, and play a lot, to see which talents fit best next to their proven core.

One potential lineup that could thrive involves Jase Richardson plus Bane – Black – Banchero - Carter, a group that posted a +3.9 Net Rating in a small sample of 39 Minutes, the 85th-most used lineup last year. In this scenario, Sweeney brings Jase in early off the bench alongside Black, both effectively acting as sixth men, making Orlando's official second unit feature a combination of 3 starters and 2 bench players who could gel together at starter level two-way impact.

At full health and availability, this opens up the third lineup to feature 2+ starters including the team's most impactful two-way player in Franz Wagner coming back in as primary creator alongside manic defender Jalen Suggs as a secondary creator, plus essentially any variation of 2-3 backups who fit next to them to hold down the fort against opposing second units until its time to reunite the starters again or play out the half with whoever's hand is hottest.

Next to Suggs and Wagner, Orlando has many bench players who can be employed in a third unit of based on many factors at every position, with any mix of Tristan da Silva, Noah Penda, Jamal Cain, Goga Bitadze, Jevon Carter, Nikola Vucevic, Jonathan Isaac, Izaiyah Nelson to choose from.



Penda, Cain, Bitadze, Isaac, Nelson, Carter all bring positive defense for their position; whereas, Vucevic and da Silva being neutral or negative defenders is less noticeable against bench units.



Playing Vooch and da Silva alongside Suggs and Franz could bring offensive firepower. Playing Bitadze and Penda next to Franz and Suggs is the best two-way option for defense and playfinishing.



Penda, Cain, Carter are probably the best bets for positive two-way impact through defense and 3pt shooting among the bench options, though Bitadze or Vucevic could surpass that any given night; role players are role players because they don't bring consistent two way impact, but motivating and capitalizing on that hot hand when they do play well is reliant on good coaching.

Noah Penda looks to emerge as the next best player and potential 7th man after a strong summer league showing, but the spot is up for grabs, and could change based on the opponent, matchup, situation, and availability every night. Penda's mix of energy, defensive versatility, rebounding, feel, and developing 3pt shot could quickly make him a favorite for Sweeney to call early off the bench.

Jamal Cain has proven his value to this team as a glass-crashing 3pt shooting athletic defender who can jump with the best of them, a clear D&3 hustling role player fit next to Orlando's creators.

Tristan da Silva offers an offensive ying to the yang of Wagner's two-way play, making him a complementary backup who can be effective in similar ways but beat opponents in different ways to do it, highlighted by da Silva's well-rounded scoring versatility and cleaner 3pt jump shot.

Bitadze serves as a defensive anchor down low as opposed to Vucevic's spread offense option; Isaac brings veteran knowhow on defense while Nelson could offer sporadic energy from a rookie who doesn't know better; all four could play backup big minutes for one reason or another, and if Vooch's shot is falling from deep, Orlando could try Isaac or Nelson next to him at the 4 for supersized lineups.

If everyone remains relatively healthy and available, Orlando has many routes it could go down to find effective lineups.

Ideally this is done by playing 2-3 starter level players on the court at all times, where all lineups begin to feel like variations of the starting unit within the same scheme, with each mix of players bringing slightly different yet complementary attacks to the table that are all threatening the defense at once.

Magic fans hope Sweeney's new-look rotation maximizes this team's many talents into one entertaining, energetic, effective wins-stacking machine.