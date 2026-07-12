The Orlando Magic's first order of business this offseason was finding a new head coach after firing Jamahl Mosley. They eventually hired lauded San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney, who had over a decade of experience as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks, in addition to his one-year stint under Mitch Johnson.

He was officially named as the franchise's 16th head coach in mid-June after the conclusion of the NBA Finals. And he has wasted no time establishing a new identity and culture with his new team.

We aren't privy to all of the conversations and practices happening behind the scenes. But one word stuck out the most when Magic guard Desmond Bane was talking about Sweeney's arrival: Accountability.

“The accountability, the discipline, the energy that he brings will really help our team," Bane said on the Prime Video broadcast during their opening Summer League game. "We had an up-and-down season. A year of building chemistry, I think we'll come back and be a much better team.

"It’s a whole lot of accountability. There’s a clear plan, clear ideas on what we’re going to be asked to do. If we’re not doing it, I think he’s going to let us hear about it, which is what you need to be a good team and to win in the postseason like we’re trying to.”

Desmond Bane At Summer League



Speaks on his first season with the Orlando Magic and what he expects with New Head Coach Sean Sweeney



“Whole lot of accountability, there’s a clear plan and clear ideas on what we’re gonna be asked to do which is what you need when you want to… pic.twitter.com/XlKT2CR13U — Huncho Hoops (@HunchoHoops) July 10, 2026

Health will dictate a lot of the Magic's season:

By all accounts, Sweeney appears to be a brilliant basketball mind ready to stamp his footprint on the rest of the NBA. He echoes plenty of the same principles that Mosley did. Although there appeared to be a clear disconnect between Mosley and his players by the end of his tenure.

Sweeney, a defensive-minded head coach, must find a way to unlock Paolo Banchero offensively, as well as Franz Wagner, Bane and Jalen Suggs, among others, despite an absence of floor spacing around the roster.

Most importantly, however, the Magic must remain healthy. That goes without saying, but the aforementioned four players appeared in 25 games (inc. postseason) last year. We've harped on that number plenty of times already -- but it's not enough to build enough on-court chemistry. Bane-Banchero-Wagner, by themselves, only played 30.

Orlando played musical chairs with who wasn't available. Despite blowing a 3-1 lead to the Detroit Pistons, we saw the team's potential when healthy. But a confluence of injuries -- plus an inept offense -- prevented a 45-win season from reaching 50 or 55 wins, which would have put them in much better position for a long postseason run.