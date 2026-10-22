2 Winners, 2 Losers from Magic Opening Loss vs. Hawks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are disappointed after falling to the Atlanta Hawks 132-125 on Wednesday night inside the Kia Center.

With a minute to go and the Magic trailing by two, the team conceded a 3-point bucket from Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the second straight possession, giving Atlanta a five-point lead that they would not give up.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles during the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Banchero wanted to make a statement in his first game back this season, he definitely did that. His shooting efficiency was off the charts, and he found his way to the free-throw line frequently throughout the match. He was the team's leading scorer with 35 points.

The questions with Banchero throughout the offseason have been about whether he can take the next level and lead this offense. If this game was any indicator, he should be in a great position this season.

Winner: Tristan da Silva

Atlanta Hawks guard Luguentz Dort drives against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tristan da Silva was shooting the ball lights out during the preseason, and it appears the hot hand has continued into the regular season. The third-year pro came off the bench and scored 14 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 10 from the 3-point line. He's been given the green light by the coaching staff, and he's continuing to take it.

Those decisions are paying off for the Magic in a big way, and this game was no exception.

Loser: Jalen Suggs

Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings defends Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game was not the best start of the season for Suggs, who made just 2 of 8 shots from the field for six points. Suggs made some strong defensive plays, but the team needs him to be a stronger player on offense, especially from the 3-point line, if he is going to make a large impact for the team overall.

Suggs often forced plays that weren't there, but it's all part of getting back into the flow and rhythm of the new offensive system that Sweeney and his staff are implementing. I wouldn't expect this to continue as the season rolls along.

It was a slight surprise to see Suggs substituted back in for da Silva given how well he had been playing, but

Loser: Jamal Cain

Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain and Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Anthony Black and Noah Penda out due to injury, Jamal Cain was given an extended opportunity to earn more playing time down the line.

Unfortunately for Cain, he played 14 scoreless minutes and didn't make much of an impact on the game. He should get more chances in the future, but his minutes may decline once Black enters the lineup in the next couple of games.

The Magic return to the court on Friday night when they welcome LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on NBA League Pass.