There were seven players who signed rookie scale extensions ahead of Monday's 6 p.m. EST deadline, including San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller and the two Thompson twins, Amen (Rockets) and Ausar (Pistons).

Among those who didn't included Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black after the organization was reportedly reluctant to give him a contract in the range of Brandin Podziemski's five-year, $110 million deal.

As he enters the final year of his rookie contract with a $10.1 million cap hit, Black, who the Magic drafted No. 6 overall back in 2023, isn't phased by there being no agreement.

"I've still got to do what I need to do," Black said when asked if no extension changed his perspective on this upcoming season, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede.

"(I am) still trying to help the team win. It's more important than just me. So, (I'm) looking forward to having a good season and making the most out of this year with my team."

#Magic guard Anthony Black said not signing a contract extension doesn’t change his perspective of the season:



“I've still got to do what I need to do. … It's more important than just me.”



He also didn’t know if he’ll play tomorrow night due to his right ankle sprain.



More: pic.twitter.com/8qEeteKdep — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) October 20, 2026

It's cliché, but Black can only control what he can control.

At the end of the day, he will need to show why the Magic should think long and hard about rewarding him with a new deal on the court. He did that last season, but he will have to repeat and build off that.

There's a world where that's not enough, however. As we've belabored for most of the summer, the Magic are handicapped from a cap sheet perspective. Unless team president Jeff Weltman is willing to spend deep into the second apron, retaining the 6-foot-7 guard at an affordable price will be an arduous task.

Unfortunately for Black, he won't begin the season healthy, as he was one of four Magic players -- joining Izaiyah Nelson, Jonathan Isaac and Noah Penda -- ruled out ahead of their season opener against the Atlanta Hawks.

The #Magic list Anthony Black (right ankle sprain), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury management), Noah Penda (right partially torn hamstring) and Izaiyah Nelson (left ankle injury management) all as OUT for Wednesday’s season-opener vs. Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/qaV0YzgnnW — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) October 20, 2026

Hopefully, for both sides, they can agree to a resolution before the start of next July's free agency, where he becomes a restricted free agent. There is a laundry list of RFA cases where tension has increased and relationships between player-organization have been compromised. Look at what happened with Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors, or even Jalen Duren with the Detroit Pistons.

Nobody wants that for Black and Orlando, especially since he's arguably the team's best young guard.

Orlando will test its new offense on Wednesday night in the season opener against the Atlanta Hawks.