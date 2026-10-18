Why Magic Have to Set the Tone Early This Season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are getting ready for the regular season, where they hope to build off of the success they have generated during the preseason.

The Magic have had to learn the ins and outs of Sean Sweeney's new system, but they have proven that they are leading the way in the transition.

"They come out aggressive, they play fast, and it's important for them to lead the way. They're very good at that," Nikola Vucevic said.

"I think also for us, coming off the bench, it's important that we continue and keep up the same level of play. But yeah, the intensity they use on the defensive end, get out and run, really helps us establish the way we want to play. They've done a good job so far in the preseason, and we hopefully continue to do that."

Magic Preseason Setting the Tone for Regular Season

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins defends Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The preseason was far from perfect, but every player in the starting lineup had some bright spots at one point during their four-game run.

"I think for all those guys it's important to get a rhythm, it's important to get out there and get your feet wet a little bit," Sweeney said.

Orlando is retaining its starting lineup from the past couple of seasons, which does play an important role, especially early in the season when other teams are trying to figure out how their chemistry aligns.

That should give the Magic a chance to start out of the gate strong as they look to compete in a crowded Eastern Conference, where more teams feel they can make a postseason run than there are spots available.

When healthy, the Magic's starting lineup has a chance to be one of the best in the league. Franz Wagner suffered a shoulder injury in the final preseason game against the Miami Heat, which could put the season in jeopardy if it is serious. The Magic hope he will be available at the start of the regular season this week.

It will be a long 82-game run for the Magic, but if the starters can set the tone early, Orlando will get some momentum towards building a hot start for them.

The Magic open the season on Wednesday when they take on Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on WFTV Channel 9 or stream it on DAZN or NBA League Pass.