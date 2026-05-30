The Orlando Magic ended their near-month-long coaching search this week, hiring San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney. There is plenty of reasons to love this hire, but what will be a few keys to success for the first-time head coach? Let's examine!

Build a successful offense:

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after a basket against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

We know Sweeney's track record as a defensive mastermind. He elevated the Mavericks' defense around Luka Doncic during his time in Dallas, and then guided the Spurs' defense to a top-3 unit -- after it was a bottom-six unit -- in just one season. And the Magic have a strong defensive personnel, spearheaded by Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner

While Orlando's defense regressed, its offense has more room to grow. The Magic climbed out of the bottom-third in offensive rating last year, but still finished No. 18. Their shortcomings were magnified in their first-round series to Detroit, an elite halfcourt defense. The Magic's stagnation and lack of shooting resulted in them posting league worsts in both offensive rating (101.9) and field goal percentage (39.7).

Part of that was health and personnel based. But the Magic's offense under Jamahl Mosley was quite vanilla. We'll see what roster changes president Jeff Weltman has in store, but it's clear the Magic need a quality offensive mind to write the ship.

Develop Orlando's youth:

Feb 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) gestures to teammates on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Sweeney has an incredibly strong track record as a player developer, from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Dereck Lively to Dylan Harper and the rest of the Spurs' young core. Even beyond Banchero, Wagner and Desmond Bane, the Magic have a relatively young squad with Anthony Black, Jase Richardson, Tristan da Silva and Noah Penda. They don't have a single player who's 30, a number that makes everyone quiver -- both in basketball and in real life.

Whether it's skill development or scheme-related, there is still plenty of room for this group to grow -- especially if they remain healthy. Regardless of how the roster changes, how he develops this young core moving forward will be key to their long-term success.

Optimize Paolo Banchero:

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks to pass in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

This kind of fits into both of the aforementioned categories, though it also deserves its own. As long as Banchero is a part of the Magic, this is his team. One of Mosley's weaknesses was optimizing Banchero's strengths as a slasher.

Given his success as an associate, it appears one of Sweeney's strengths is honing in on attention-to-detail. We know what the Magic's 6-foot-10 wing is capable of, but his success -- and impact -- haven't always been consistent. In fact, it's been anything but over four seasons. If Sweeney's able to unlock Banchero's strengths as a slasher and downhill creator, he -- and the team -- will be in a much better place in the future.