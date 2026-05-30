Ranking the Wings for the Orlando Magic's Future

The Orlando Magic are coming off a disappointing season and will look to bounce back in the 2026/27 season under new head coach Sean Sweeney. Sweeney will be joining the Magic from San Antonio where he curently serves as a bench coach for the team.

The Magic have a talented roster for new head coach Sean Sweeney to work with, and I have already taken a look at their guards, but what about their wing room?

1. Paolo Banchero

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The wing department in Orlando is very strong, and they have a lot of options, but it starts with Paolo Banchero. Banchero is 23 and can be an MVP in this league. He's been an All-Star averaged up to 25.9 points per game, and has averaged 8 boards, and 5 assists. Beyond that, Banchero is an elite two-way force and a big, athletic player at 6'10 240+ pounds. Banchero is the face of the Orlando Magic and the leader of the wing room.

Could Banchero be shipped to Milwaukee in a trade package for Giannis?

2. Franz Wagner

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after a basket against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Next is Banchero's partner in crime, Franz Wagner. The "point-forward" is the other piece of the Magic's core along with Banchero, and Desmond Bane. Wagner is a 24-year-old two-way threat who has showcased elite scoring capabilities --up to 24.2 points and 48% from the floor-- while also rebounding and facilitating at a good level. Wagner has dealt with come health issues the last two seasons and will have to improve upon his three-point shooting, but nonetheless he plays a major role in their success.

3. Noah Penda

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando Magic guard/forward Noah Penda (93) passes the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Penda was the Magic's second round pick last year, and he had a solid rookie year. Penda showcased both his high-level defense and offensive capabilities on numerous occasions. Penda (21) has a lot to prove in this league, but his potential, and team friendly contract make him such a huge part of Orlando's future.

And his impact can be felt on both hands



There’s been numerous times this season where Noah Penda has shown the ability to attack closeouts or get into the paint via a dribble-drive



That’s so, so valuable, especially when coupled w/ his reliable 3PT shot pic.twitter.com/UHpsDCBs0z https://t.co/nhxfrYxFm4 — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) January 7, 2026

The Magic have a lot of depth in the wing department, and I pondered going with Tristan da Silva for the third option, but the age, upside, and contract led me to Penda. New head coach Sean Sweeney will have a lot of size and athleticism available to him and having a strong wing department plays a huge factor in many teams' success.

Banchero and Wagner will lead the way for this Magic core and hopefully they can add a young breakout candidate in Noah Penda.