3 Magic Who Need To Step Up In Paolo Banchero's Absence

Orlando Magic fans received some unfortunate news today. ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that Paolo Banchero has a low-grade right high ankle sprain.

With Banchero seemingly out for quite some time, the Magic will need to rely on these three players to step up in his absence.

Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr.



Banchero leads the Magic in scoring with 24.5 points per game.

The Magic will need someone to step up to lead the team on offense.

That pressure will fall primarily on Franz Wagner. Wagner has struggled from 3-point range to begin the season, shooting just 21.4% from beyond the arc.

If Wagner can knock down the 3-ball better or get his offense going even more inside, this should help strengthen his offensive production.

As for Wendell Carter Jr., he has put up 22 and 20 points in the first two games, respectively. If he keeps this up, it will be big for Orlando's offense without Banchero. He can help take some of the pressure off Wagner if he does so.

Tristan da Silva

The Orlando Magic will need to rely on Tristan da Silva to keep the forward tandem and rotation strong.

For the Magic to get by without Banchero, da Silva must have stronger offensive production. Against the Timberwolves, da Silva scored just five points in 29 minutes. He shot 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-7 from deep.

This is a stark contrast compared to his production against Atlanta. He scored 14 points in 28 minutes on 5-for-11 shooting from the field and 4-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Magic will need da Silva to be efficient and a consistent force on the offensive end. There is a good chance that, to be successful, they need more than 14 points per game from him.

These two players can also help out

The Orlando Magic are struggling with their 3-point shooting. Orlando is shooting 26.6% from 3-point range in their first two games.

Desmond Bane shot 39.1% from deep in the 2025-26 regular season. So far, he is shooting 21.1% from beyond the arc.

Getting his 3-point shot going will help make this weakness less glaring.

Another player who can help out is Anthony Black. Getting Black back (right ankle sprain) will help Orlando. Black is currently listed as questionable for Orlando's game against the Knicks.

If Black can find his rhythm quickly, it should bolster the Magic's bench unit, which will be key without Banchero in the starting lineup.