At the end of the 2025-26 regular season, the Orlando Magic found themselves eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 45-37 record.

This year, the East looks like it can be even tougher.

So, if the Magic want to continue to succeed, they will need to address the biggest flaw in their roster: 3-point shooting.

3-point shooting is the Magic's biggest roster flaw

As a team, the Magic were 27th in 3-point percentage, only ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets in the 2025-26 regular season. The Magic shot 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Looking at the 3-point percentages of the seven teams that finished above Orlando in the Eastern Conference standings, every one shot better from beyond the arc than the Magic. All but two of those teams, the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, knocked down more 3-pointers than Orlando.

The Magic knocked down 961 of their 2,799 3-point attempts. They were 24th in 3-point makes and 22nd in 3-point attempts.

In the regular season, Paolo Banchero shot 30.5% from beyond the arc. His career regular season 3-point percentage is 31.7%.

Given his 3-point shooting, an increase in the team's shooting from beyond the arc will be beneficial for Banchero. If the team can knock them down at a better rate, it will hopefully spread the floor to make things easier for Banchero.

Nov 14, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This also applies to Franz Wagner. Wagner shot 34.5% from three in the regular season, but he only played in 34 games. In the two seasons prior, he shot 28.1% and 29.5% from beyond the arc, respectively.

Better 3-point shooting will not only make the team better, but Banchero and Wagner as well. The Magic did finish 15th in points per game. However, taking a higher volume of threes at a better rate should make their offense more competitive in the East.

When players attack the rim and defenses collapse, it will make the Magic a significant threat at catch- and-shoot 3-pointers.

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This roster issue is important because of the Eastern Conference

The East looks like it can be very tough this season. The Magic will have to compete against all the teams that finished above them in 2025-26.

That competition is already looking to be challenging. It consists of the defending champion New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers, among others. Additionally, the Miami Heat will be a threat with Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There is also the Washington Wizards to think about with Trae Young, AJ Dybantsa and Anthony Davis. The Indiana Pacers will also be a team to watch with Tyrese Haliburton.

So, anything the Magic can do to perfect their roster must be done. By improving their 3-point shooting, they will alleviate their biggest roster issue and improve their team performance.