3 takeaways from Magic's first loss of season to Hawks
The Orlando Magic squandered an 11-point fourth-quarter lead Friday night, losing their first game of the season to the Atlanta Hawks 111-107.
The Magic had their chances, tying it multiple times in the final minute, but were not able to close the door. Here are our takeaways after the loss:
Free throw struggles, turnovers proved costly
You won't win many games if you shoot 64.9 percent (24-37) from the free-throw line. It was the grand difference. Not to mention, the Magic had as many turnovers (21) as assists (21), leading to seven extra Hawk points.
Lastly, the Magic were missing wide-open opportunities from distance in the second half, culminating in a 9-for-32 effort from long range. It's just game two, but these are missed opportunities that Orlando could look back on when it's all said and done.
Tristan da Silva looks infinitely more comfortable on floor through two games
Tristan da Silva was asked to step into a larger-than-expected role as a rookie amid the injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, among several others.
There were flashes, but it wasn't super consistent. Through two games -- for whatever it's worth -- da Silva has looked great. On Friday, he finished with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 24 minutes.
The second-year wing looked far more confident on the floor in Orlando's second unit, which included veteran point guard Tyus Jones and third-year guard Anthony Black. He cut well, was making his open threes and making the right plays offensively. He was one of their top connective tissues. If there were any positives, he was one of them.
Franz Wagner continues efficient 3-point shooting
Through two games, while the release is still relatively slow, his mechanics look smoother.
Franz Wagner's 3-point shooting dropped off the map each of the last two seasons due to a noticeable hitch.
It has borne fruit, knocking down four of his 10 3-pointers after a pair of 2-of-5 efforts from beyond the arc. We know how creative he is getting downhill, but it will be equally as huge if Wagner can maintain this efficiency from deep.
