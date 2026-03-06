This Magic wing has proven he can fill any role

Tristan da Silva's impact hasn't always been loud in his brief NBA career.

After all, relative to the rest of his draft class, the Magic's No. 18 draft choice in 2024 entered the night No. 12 in scoring, No. 17 in rebounding and T-20 in box plus-minus, according to Basketball Reference. He was also No. 12 in 3-point percentage (min. 100 3PA), No. 22 in effective field goal percentage and No. 23 in true-shooting percentage.

However, the Magic wing's been forced to step into an enlarged amid the ever-so-present injury bug. And in the Magic's one-point win over Dallas, da Silva was perfect ... literally. He scored a team-high 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting (4-4 3PT) in 29 minutes off the bench, the second time he's scored 19 over his last three games, three off from tying his season-high.

After the game, the Colorado alum spoke about how the team's injuries over the last two seasons have helped him build confidence after entering the NBA with a fringe role, at best.

"Last year with [Franz Wagner] and [Paolo Banchero] being out, I feel like I had to experience a lot and grow a lot as a player," he said. "I cherish the opportunities I've had over the last couple months, this season and last season. It helps me grow as a person, as a player -- more experience, more looks, more confidence, more trust from my teammates and in teammates.

"So, yeah, it feels good to have a performance like this. But I also know that it's a continuous process. I'll be back tomorrow working on the stuff that I work on every day."

Tristan da Silva is one of Magic's most malleable players:

Whenever Banchero or Wagner's been injured, da Silva's seemingly stepped up. He's played a secondary role as a floor spacer, cutter and connector, but the 24-year-old's continued to excel in it, even if the numbers don't always scream impact.

"It's not easy to go from starting to off the bench to back to starting to back off the bench," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "It says something about him as a professional. It says something about his work ethic and the coaches that work with him. It's not easy to do.

"I know it looks liek that because he shoots the heck out of the basketball. But the ability to do that and just play your part, whatever you've been given and tasked to do, he did that. And that's what we need from our guys every night."

Wagner, who reaggravated his ankle a third time, expected to be reevaluated later this month. da Silva's time as a starter won't last forever. But the second-year wing has shown he's more than capable of jelling and fitting within any given context, thus making him one of the team's most malleable players night-to-night.

