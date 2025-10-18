Magic adds another big with final two-way spot
With one two-way spot remaining, the Orlando Magic have signed big man Colin Castleton, Hoopshype's Michael Scotto was among the first to report after their preseason finale this week.
Castleton was one of multiple players the Magic brought into training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract. He played just two preseason games, averaging 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds across 6.4 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound big man has bounced around the league over the last two seasons. He's previously spent time in the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers organizations with 42 career games under his belt.
In 26 games last season, Castleton averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds on 46.9 percent shooting and 53.6 percent true shooting.
Colin Castleton bolsters an already-deep Magic frontcourt:
Led by Wendell Carter Jr., the Magic have one of the deepest center rotations in the NBA. Mo Wagner (recovering from a torn ACL) will be sidelined to start the season, leaving Goga Bitadze will presumably back up the eighth-year big man.
The Magic also have center Orlando Robinson on a two-way contract, as well as forward Jamal Cain -- both of whom have spent time in the Miami Heat organization.
Castleton won't space the floor, but he is fairly good with the ball in his hands at his size. He's a capable rebounder with a good motor on both ends, but he's been a below-average defender and rim protector in his NBA abbreviated sample.
Since he's on a two-way contract, Castleton's addition won't count against the Magic's cap. It's unlikely that he won't factor into Jamahl Mosley's primary rotation, barring more injuries. Though as we saw last season, you can never have enough depth, especially since one of their best bigs remained sidelined.
