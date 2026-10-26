3 Winners, 2 Losers in Magic Upset Win vs. Knicks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are in the win column for the first time this season after beating the defending champion New York Knicks on the road by a score of 111-102.

After news broke that star player Paolo Banchero would be out for the next several weeks due to a high ankle sprain, Orlando came into this game as a big underdog. They put the adversity behind them, even after trailing 12-0 in the first 5 minutes of the game. From there, they were in the driver's seat for the rest of the way and pulled it out on top.

They went toe-to-toe with the defending champions, and it even got chippy at times, but the Magic picked up a much-needed victory to spark some momentum for them after losing their first two games at home.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the contest in Madison Square Garden.

Winner: Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Paolo Banchero out due to a high ankle sprain, Franz Wagner was expected to step up and take charge for the Magic. He did just that, scoring 23 points while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out nine assists in the team's victory.

Wagner is going to have to play that alpha role for the next several weeks, and this game was proof that he can do just that, even when the odds are stacked against them. The Magic were trailing going into the fourth quarter, but their comeback is a beacon of hope amidst a dark start to the season.

Winner: Anthony Black

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black poses for a picture during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Black missed the first two games of the year with an ankle sprain of his own, but he made his presence known in his first game of the season against the Knicks. He was splashing threes left and right off the bench, and his impact for Orlando was needed in this victory. Getting Black back in the rotation is huge for the Magic, and they are happy to have him back.

Winner: Tristan da Silva

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson looks to drive past Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After struggling with his shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tristan da Silva had a bounce-back game for the Magic against the Knicks. He scored 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 9The Toronto Raptors are shaking their heads after a 116-94 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Target Center. from downtown, returning to the role of a sniper off the bench.

Da Silva was a top candidate to replace Banchero in the starting lineup, but his ability to be that sixth-man scorer is incredibly valuable. The Magic likely wanted to keep him on the bench for that reason. He clearly showed why he was a valuable part of the team tonight.

Loser: Jase Richardson

Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic made a somewhat surprising decision to promote point guard Jase Richardson to the starting lineup, but he showed early why that may have been a mistake. The Magic trailed 12-0 out of the gate, all with Richardson on the floor. Once he subbed out, the Magic outscored the Knicks 21-16 for the remainder of the frame. Richardson was a team-low -24, and it was proof that he isn't ready for that kind of role.

It will be interesting to see how Sweeney and the coaching staff utilize him in the next couple of weeks with a shorter rotation. I would be surprised if he was in the starting lineup in the next game against the Toronto Raptors.

Loser: Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze warmups prior to the game against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After playing backup center minutes for the past two games, Goga Bitadze was a DNP-CD for the Magic against the Knicks. This likely had to do with the matchup against the Knicks, which was more geared toward Karl Anthony Towns, who usually lines up on the perimeter. Still, it is a slight concern that he wasn't in the rotation. We'll see how that develops when the team takes a two-game trip to Toronto.