Why To Watch Magic Vs. Jalen Brunson, Knicks

The Orlando Magic already had a tough matchup against the defending champion New York Knicks.

It became more difficult now that Magic star Paolo Banchero is out with an injury.

Although the Magic will be without Banchero, this game is one to watch for a few reasons.

How Orlando handles Banchero's absence

In this game, it will be interesting to see who steps up. There are a few players who Orlando will need to have higher production from, notably Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Tristan da Silva.

These three having a great game against the Knicks should bode well for this.

A few other players to keep an eye on are Desmond Bane and Anthony Black.

The Magic are struggling from beyond the arc, Bane being one of them. If he can get the 3-ball going, it should help the Magic's offense with Banchero out.

Black is listed as questionable on the injury report (right ankle sprain). Black can play a key role with Banchero out, and it will be worth monitoring to see how well he looks in his first game back if he plays.

If he doesn't, it will be interesting to see how much the bench unit can produce in this game.

In general, it will be interesting to see head coach Sean Sweeney's game plan without Banchero.

This game should be telling of the Magic's early ceiling with Banchero out.

The Magic's first road game of the season

The Magic kicked off the season with two home games. This game is a must-watch for Magic fans to see how their team looks on the road to begin the season, especially at an arena and environment like Madison Square Garden.

The Magic can pick up some big momentum today. This will be key given that they play two straight road games after this one, both against Toronto.

Orlando's 3-point shooting

The Orlando Magic are shooting just 26.6% from beyond the arc so far. That is 27th in the league.

The Magic need to get the 3-ball going more, and that has to start against the Knicks. The Magic needed to improve their 3-point shooting heading into the season.

Being able to knock down the 3-ball is even more crucial for this offense without their star and leading scorer out on the floor.

Shooting well from beyond the arc will make this team harder to guard and, hopefully, open up more looks inside.