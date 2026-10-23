5 Burning Questions Ahead of Timberwolves vs. Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are returning to the floor tonight as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Kia Center.

To learn more about the Wolves' current state of affairs, we spoke with Minnesota Timberwolves On SI contributor Charlie Walton.

What's the biggest change with the Wolves from last year to this one?

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts against the Miami Heat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s LaMelo Ball and the consequential decisions the Timberwolves front office made to acquire him via trade this summer.

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid to acquire Ball. In doing so, he significantly shifted Minnesota’s identity. Since Connelly traded for Rudy Gobert in 2022, the Wolves have had consistent size in their front court, forming their identity as a team that could bruise inside with some of the strongest inside players.

But this year, Minnesota is ushering in a new era that will—at least for now—be defined by small front court lineup combinations, higher pace of play, and a more perimeter-oriented offensive playstyle, headed by Ball and his new costar Anthony Edwards. Together, the two shot 14 of 30 from deep in the Wolves’ season opener Wednesday in Miami. Minnesota as a team attempted 50 threes against the Heat, which set a franchise record for most threes attempted in a season opener. Last season, for reference, Minnesota ranked 17th in 3-point attempts per game (37.2).

Orlando’s perimeter defense will certainly be put to the test Friday against Minnesota’s new-look offensive playstyle.

What are you expecting from LaMelo Ball this season?

Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball reacts against the Miami Heat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think there will be moments this year where the Ball marriage in Minnesota doesn’t look good. There will be games where the Wolves will face a physical team and have a total system failure on both ends. We saw that happen to them against the rugged Pistons during the preseason.

Performances like that early on after a big trade are almost always inevitable. But as this year continues, I believe Ball’s first season in Minnesota will largely be remembered for how he quarterbacked the Wolves’ offense in a way that set up quality shots for his teammates in a way that we have not seen.

Especially, I think Ball’s presence this season will allow Edwards to have more performances like the one he had against Miami. Edwards probably won’t score 45 every night (or maybe he will), but Ball’s point guard and passing abilities will free up Edwards back at his natural shooting guard position, which will only mean great things for Minnesota’s offense overall.

What is one thing people should know about the Wolves that cannot be found in a box score?

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gestures to his team against the Chicago Bulls. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This can be a moody team. Last year, players grew apart from each other during trying times and seemed to put their own success before the team’s. Head coach Chris Finch believes the Wolves traded their moodiness for giddiness this summer, but time will tell if that is actually true.

Against Miami, the Wolves played maturely. They were bought in defensively, made extra plays, rotated well on shooters, and brought a consistent level of intensity on defense. Because of that, the Wolves were able to mitigate Giannis Antetokounmpo’s greatness despite lacking the size necessary to slow him down.

Antetokounmpo scored 35 points on 13 of 19 shooting in 30 minutes. But the Wolves still dominated the Heat defensively because they guarded with maturity and outrebounded Miami 52-34 while only giving up four offensive rebounds.

Simply put, the Wolves were not moody. And because of that, they were a mature team that battled extremely well.

The Wolves must do the same thing against Orlando.

If the Wolves were to lose against the Magic, what would be the reason why?

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles against Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota will lose Friday’s game if it hemorrhages points inside the arc from Paolo Banchero and doesn’t find ways to compensate elsewhere. Banchero will likely be matched up against Jonathan Kuminga, who gives up size in that matchup, but is stronger than he may appear, and battled well against Antetokounmpo and the Heat.

Still, I think Banchero will get his, as he did with his 35-point performance against Atlanta. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. also pose threats that the Wolves will be hard-pressed to stop completely.

But Minnesota proved it can survive a matchup where it has a clear size disadvantage. To do so, the Wolves will need to collectively defend at a high rate and limit how much damage Orlando’s supporting cast causes. If Minnesota can’t do that and can’t play the mature brand of basketball it did in Miami, then the Magic will likely walk out of the Kia Center with their first win of the year.

What’s your score prediction for the game?

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner dribbles during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of the defensive struggles the Magic showed in their season opener, the aerial attack Edwards and Ball led in their season opener, and the fact that Edwards and the Wolves walk into this one with confidence and tend to play well on the road anyways, I see the Wolves winning this game.

Final score: Wolves 128, Magic 120.