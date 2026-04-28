5 key numbers from the Magic's Game 4 win over Pistons

The Orlando Magic escaped past the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. They defended home court and are now one win away from becoming the seventh 8-seed in NBA History to advance past the first round.

Let's not get too ahead of ourselves. Anyway, what were a few numbers from Game 4 that led to their win?! Let's examine!

32.6 - Magic's field goal percentage

Entering Game 4, there were only eight instances since the merger where a team has shot below 33.0 percent from the floor in a postseason game and won. Well, the Magic joined the pack.

In their six-point win, they shot a ghastly 32.6 percent from the floor -- including 37.8 percent in the paint, and 25.7 percent from 3-point range -- compared to Detroit's meager 37.8 percent. There was zero display of #offense™, which has been a pretty common theme throughout this series.

2 - Players make multiple threes

Both teams combined to make just 15 threes -- nine from the Magic and six from the Pistons. Only two players -- Desmond Bane and Cade Cunningham -- made multiple. Cade went 3-for-11, while Bane picked up right where he left off from Game 3, going 5-for-10.

Everyone else? 7-for-44 (15.9 percent). Yikes!

10 - More turnovers from Pistons

As I mentoned in the takeaways, there's a decent chance the Pistons would have won the game if it wasn't for their disastrous start. They committed seven turnovers in the game's first six minutes, resulting in 11 Magic points.

That ultimately made a huge difference. Orlando finished with advantages in turnovers (20-10), points-off-turnovers (23-11), field goal attempts and 3-point attempts.

5 - Offensive rebounds from Wendell Carter Jr.

Truthfully, Carter has been one of the Magic's unsung heroes this series. His activity on the offensive glass against one of the league's best rebounding teams has been a huge game-changer.

Carter had just four games this season with five or more offensive rebounds. He's done twice in consecutive games, corralling five in Game 4 (after eight in Game 3). He only had two second-chance points, but his 12.2 offensive rebound percentage was the second highest on the Magic and third-highest from anyone in the game.

1 - Jamal Cain poster

I'm sorry. We just have to see it one more time.

Jamal Cain appreciation post pic.twitter.com/XifqSBuTIN — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 28, 2026

OK, maybe that was more than just once. But that's a play that we -- and Jamal -- will never forget. What a moment -- honestly summing up the series to this point.

More Orlando Magic OnSi Stories: