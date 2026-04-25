How Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic outlasted Pistons in Game 3
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In their return to Kia Center, the Orlando Magic outlasted the Detroit Pistons in Game 3, 113-105, to take a 2-1 series lead. They scored the game's final nine points and held Cade Cunningham and Detroit scoreless over the final 2:52.
What were our takeaways from the matinee matchup?! Let's dive into it!
Welcome to the series, Desmond Bane:
Up to this point, it's been an objectively bad series for Desmond Bane. In fairness, the Magic's whole offense has scuffled. But Bane was 9-of-31 through his first two games, including 3-of-15 from beyond the arc.
Five of the Magic's first 12 made baskets were from beyond the arc. And four of them were from Bane alone, who scored 14 first half points. He ultimately finished with 25, tying a team high, on 9-of-18 shooting and 7-of-9 from deep; his only two misses from distance were his final two.
Bane is so critical to the Magic's structure and shot creation offensively. So it was good to see him make his mark for the first time this series.
Wendell Carter Jr. continues to make a strong impact:
Carter has been one of the Magic's best players this series. He's not always scoring the rock, but he's been hugely impactful defensively against Jalen Duren. He's also been massive -- figuratively and literally -- on the glass, as a play finisher and as a short-roll playmaker.
The Magic big finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with a series-high 17 rebounds in Game 3. Most notably, he was an animal on the offensive glass, hauling down eight offensive rebounds; only one player on the Pistons (Duren - 9) had more than eight total rebounds.
You have to give credit where credit's due: Carter has more than found a way to hold his own. He's been fighting all series.
Fourth quarter Franz ... again!:
Up by as many as 17, the Magic avoided another disasterous collapse. Spearheaded by Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris, the Pistons took a 105-104 lead with 2:52 left. You could hear a pin-drop inside of Kia Center.
But a pair of Franz Wagner buckets -- a pull-up jumper from the elbow plus a contested 3-pointer over Cunningham -- gave the Magic a 109-105 lead with less than two minutes remaining.
They didn't look back. They even received an incredibly fortunate shooter's bounce on a Paolo Banchero above-the-break 3-pointer to give them an eight-point advantage -- the icing on the cake.
Home Sweet Home:
There is no place like home, am I right?!
Orlando was a much better home team than on the road this season. And the team who wins Game 3 wins the series nearly 75 percent of the time. So striking first less than 72 hours after a brutal second-half collapse was important.
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Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_