In their return to Kia Center, the Orlando Magic outlasted the Detroit Pistons in Game 3, 113-105, to take a 2-1 series lead. They scored the game's final nine points and held Cade Cunningham and Detroit scoreless over the final 2:52.

What were our takeaways from the matinee matchup?! Let's dive into it!

Welcome to the series, Desmond Bane:

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Pistons during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Up to this point, it's been an objectively bad series for Desmond Bane. In fairness, the Magic's whole offense has scuffled. But Bane was 9-of-31 through his first two games, including 3-of-15 from beyond the arc.

Five of the Magic's first 12 made baskets were from beyond the arc. And four of them were from Bane alone, who scored 14 first half points. He ultimately finished with 25, tying a team high, on 9-of-18 shooting and 7-of-9 from deep; his only two misses from distance were his final two.

Bane is so critical to the Magic's structure and shot creation offensively. So it was good to see him make his mark for the first time this series.

Wendell Carter Jr. continues to make a strong impact:

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and forward Franz Wagner (22) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Carter has been one of the Magic's best players this series. He's not always scoring the rock, but he's been hugely impactful defensively against Jalen Duren. He's also been massive -- figuratively and literally -- on the glass, as a play finisher and as a short-roll playmaker.

The Magic big finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with a series-high 17 rebounds in Game 3. Most notably, he was an animal on the offensive glass, hauling down eight offensive rebounds; only one player on the Pistons (Duren - 9) had more than eight total rebounds.

You have to give credit where credit's due: Carter has more than found a way to hold his own. He's been fighting all series.

Fourth quarter Franz ... again!:

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) talks to the referee in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Up by as many as 17, the Magic avoided another disasterous collapse. Spearheaded by Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris, the Pistons took a 105-104 lead with 2:52 left. You could hear a pin-drop inside of Kia Center.

But a pair of Franz Wagner buckets -- a pull-up jumper from the elbow plus a contested 3-pointer over Cunningham -- gave the Magic a 109-105 lead with less than two minutes remaining.

FRANZ SINKS THE CLUTCH 3!



Magic 109

Pistons 105



1:46 to play in Q4 in Game 3 🍿 pic.twitter.com/AKNqZSUK8B — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2026

They didn't look back. They even received an incredibly fortunate shooter's bounce on a Paolo Banchero above-the-break 3-pointer to give them an eight-point advantage -- the icing on the cake.

Home Sweet Home:

Apr 8, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

There is no place like home, am I right?!

Orlando was a much better home team than on the road this season. And the team who wins Game 3 wins the series nearly 75 percent of the time. So striking first less than 72 hours after a brutal second-half collapse was important.