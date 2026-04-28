The Orlando Magic took care of their home floor, winning a 94-86 rock fight to extend their series lead to 3-1 against the Detroit Pistons. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine

The turnover battle was lopsided from opening tip:

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives around Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) during the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

If it wasn't for the Pistons' careless turnovers in the game's first four minutes, the Magic may not have won this game.

Detroit coughed up the rock seven times over that span -- including a string of five-straight -- culminating in 11 Magic points. The Pistons made their runs, but finished with 10 fewer shots, 10 more turnovers and 12 fewer points off turnovers.

That was the difference in the Magic's eight-point win. Orlando was victorious in those specific margins, to go along with finishing its advantage in made threes (9 to 6) and rebounds (52-49).

Jamal Cain?! JAMAL CAIN!!

Apr 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter of a play-in round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Outside of Game 1, the Magic bench -- composed of Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Jamal Cain and Goga Bitadze -- has largely struggled.

There were some signs of encouragement in the first three quarters of Game 4: da Silva drained a 3-pointer (a rare feat from the night) after airballing two, and was active on the glass; Bitadze had a nice block on Cunningham toward the end of the third quarter, finishing with XX blocks while collecting four offensive rebounds.

But they struggled, tallying just 14 combined points, albeit on 18 attempts, and were all a minus-six or worse; single-game plus-minus is oftentimes flukey, but it was indicative of how poor they really were.

That was before Jamal Cain baptized Jalen Duren.

Cain also made multiple critical plays defensively and on the offensive glass throughout the fourth quarter. The Magic's two-way swingman played all 12 minutes in the final period and finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Desmond Bane picked up right where left off:

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) is guarded by Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the third quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In front of a couple old teammates, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- you may have heard of them -- Bane picked up right where he left off from Game 3.

Over 48 hours prior, Bane was spectacular, scoring 25 points on 7-of-9 from 3-point range. The sixth-year guard opened the game canning a pair of jumpers, including one three, and would ultimately finish 5-of-10 from beyond the arc with a team-high 22 points.

The unfortunate part was that it was far from contagious. Bane's five threes were more than the rest of the Magic's contingency combined (4). As a team, the Magic shot just 32.6 percent and 9-of-35 from distance.

Thankfully for the Magic, Detroit only made six threes as a team while shooting just 37.8 percent.

Cade Cunningham ran out of gas:

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives around Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first quarter during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Cade Cunningham doesn't just lead the Pistons offense -- he is the Pistons offense. He's played at an MVP level all season and entered Game 4 averaging 31.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and eight assists on 46.4 percent shooting and 57.2 percent true shooting.

The two-time All-Star ran out of gas, though. Cunningham missed nine of his final 11 attempts -- including his last six -- scoring just nine points in the second half, including two in the fourth quarter.

One more:

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley talks with guard Anthony Black (0) during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It's been 16 years since the Magic have last won a playoff series. And all they need is one more win to not only snap that skid, but become the seventh No. 8 seed in NBA history to advance past the first round. The last to do it, the Miami Heat, beat the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023 and made it all the way to the NBA Finals before falling to the Denver Nuggets.

Can the Magic do something similar?