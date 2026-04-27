Predicting the Game 4 outcome between Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

The Orlando Magic re-took the series lead with a strong eight-point win inside Kia Center in Game 3. But they are looking for another statement win against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in Game 4. Will they achieve that? We asked our group of panelists!

Jeremy Brener: Magic 110, Pistons 104

The Magic are facing a critical Game 4 where they can continue to defend homecourt. A year ago, they came up short in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, which ultimately led to their elimination in the first round. A loss here would give momentum and homecourt advantage right back to the Pistons, so the Magic know how crucial a Game 4 win is.

Given their attitudes during the series and the Pistons' struggles to adapt to things, I think the Magic have a good shot at winning Game 4 at home, forcing the Pistons to the brink of elimination.

Ethan Skolnick: Pistons 108, Magic 105

The Pistons' flaws have been evident so far -- and the Magic deserve flowers for exposing them, especially the way Franz Wagner has made Cade Cunningham inefficient and Wendell Carter Jr. has bottled up Jalen Duren. Can it continue? Yes, and this is looking like a 7-game series now.

Orlando's crowd will be electric with a chance to seize series control, but Detroit should have a little more desperation. In the first down-to-the-wire game of the series, the Pistons escape as the Magic show they're not going anywhere.

Adel Burton: Pistons 118, Magic 110

Pistons tie the series. Behind a Cade Cunningham explosion. Paolo Banchero had a bounce-back game. He remembers he's big and strong -- he fills the stat sheet. But Franz Wagner hangs on for dear life trying to contain Cade.

Mateo Mayorga: Pistons 106, Magic 97

Despite the Magic giving the Pistons a heck of a series so far, it’s not enough for me yet to sell all stock on the latter. The opener was not a blowout, but it was embarrassing for Detroit, and they made Orlando pay for it badly in the second half of Game 2.

The Magic should be more prepared for a tsunami this time, yet it will be close until the end, with a similar quarter to the epic fourth of Game 3. Still, I got the Pistons tying up the series going back to Detroit thanks to a big-time performance from Cade Cunningham.

Matt Hanifan: Pistons 104, Magic 99

While the Magic took control of the series in Game 3, I don't think the Pistons are going to go down swinging. Orlando has all the momentum. But similar to Game 2, I expect a strong response from Detroit, which has lost just two straight three times this season.