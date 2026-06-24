5 realistic NBA Draft prospects the Magic could steal at No. 46
The 2026 NBA Draft officially tipped off inside Barclays Center on Tuesday. Though for the second-straight year, the Orlando Magic were without a first-round pick. They were one of eight without a first-round draft choice, possessing only the No. 46 pick in this week's two-day spectacle.
Obviously, it's much more difficult to "hit" on a player outside of the first-round, let alone outside the top-45. But in the aftermath of the first 30 choices being made, there is still some talent Orlando could pluck, depending on how the board falls from 30-40.
Who could be a few realistic candidates? Let's examine!
Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston:
Sharp immediately helps the Magic alleviate their biggest need: Shooting. The Houston guard shot a career 37.6 percent from 3-point range on north of five attempts per game. He's an excellent defender, is tough as nails (fitting seamlessly into Sean Sweeney's culture) and could be the perfect 3-and-D fit to slot alongside Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner. You want players like Sharp in your building, point blank.
Maliq Brown, C, Duke
I haven't previously talked about Brown's potential fit in Orlando. His offensive game remains quite raw without much upside, but hear me out. Could the Orlando Magic throw a dart at a high-energy big who rebounds, defends and does the little things, if either Goga Bitadze or Moe Wagner don't return? Perhaps Brown -- or a name like Tennessee's Felix Okpara -- is the answer to that question at a fraction of the cost.
Richie Saunders, G, BYU
I can already feel you glaring at your screen.
"Why should the Magic take a chance on a soon-to-be 25-year-old who is coming off a torn ACL? Don't they already deal with enough injuries? Argh.......!!!!"
Simply put, Saunders would be a fringe-top-25 or 30 prospect if he finished the season healthy. The BYU guard was a phenomenal second-fiddle alongside both Egor Demin and AJ Dybantsa pre-injury. We don't know what the medicals look like. But Saunders averaged 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals on 48.9/37.6/81.7 shooting splits. You can talk me into that.
Aaron Nkrumah, G, Tennessee State
Nkrumah is on the skinnier side, listed at 6-foot-7, 189 pounds. But Tennessee State's wing is a sneaky 3-and-D under-the-radar prospect who could see his name called Wednesday.
The 24-year-old was quite impressive in his combine scrimmages and features good length (6'10.25" wingspan, 8'8 standing reach) with intriguing two-way potential. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a remarkable 2.8 steals (!!) as a senior. He's skinny, but he's incredibly disruptive and worth considering in the middle of the second.
Ryan Conwell, G, Louisville
I think Conwell will be a much better shooter than his 34.5 percent indicated last season. He will function much better off-ball, where he can light it up from deep, attack closeouts and finish at the rim. He'll have to grow as a defender and playmaker. But as a microwave scorer off the bench, Conwell would fit with Orlando -- where he could also be covered up by some of the Magic's better defenders.
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Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_