At this time last year, most considered Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero a shoo-in to be present alongside all the other NBA All-Stars in L.A. come February.

Six weeks into last season, it looked like Franz Wagner was the lock, having held the fort down after Banchero suffered a significant groin pull in New York on his 23rd birthday that sidelined him for weeks.

On Orlando’s next visit to Madison Square Garden, Wagner went down with a season-altering injury that would keep him out until mid-January. Banchero didn’t fare as well keeping the Magic afloat, so the Magic were left without an All-Star for the second straight season.

Banchero remains the last player to represent Orlando at All-Star (2024) and would likely be the favorite to end that drought in ‘27, but there’s another option who could wind up being a far better candidate to participate in the next U.S. vs. the World clash in Phoenix.

Desmond Bane enters his second season with the Magic after being the lone consistent bright spot following a painfully slow start. He pushed through, played in every game of the season, regular and post, and became the heart and soul of the organization.

It remains to be seen if that last part remains true, but it’s definitely been the case throughout this year’s first eight months. The role held by Jalen Suggs over the past few years, combination spark plug and emotional leader, transferred over to the 28-year-old Bane. Suggs’ nagging injuries and poor playoff performance, combined with Bane’s reliability and excellence in the clutch, has facilitated that change.

While Suggs was the unquestioned starter under Jamahl Mosley, new head coach Sean Sweeney could opt for Anthony Black as his point guard in that first five. Bane is going to be at the two, having started every game he’s played for the Grizzlies or Magic since ‘21.

In his first season in Orlando, Bane averaged 20.1 points, shot a career-best percentage from both the field (48.4) and free-throw line (90.8) while knocking down 39 percent of his 3-pointers. He added 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, so it stands to reason that if he’s more comfortable in his new digs and improves on those numbers, he’ll be one of the Eastern Conference’s most productive guards.

Wagner and Banchero both have international ties working in their favor in the new All-Star setup, but with LeBron James returning to the East, there are now more options up front. Miami’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson, New York’s Karl Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Philadelphia’s James and Jaylen Brown.

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes may be joined by Kawhi Leonard, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley will be a factor, as will Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Washington’s Anthony Davis, who will play for an East team for the first time. There are now more top frontcourt options in the conference for Orlando’s standouts to overcome.

Bane’s primary competition will come from reigning Finals MVP Jalen Brunson of the Knicks, 76ers star recruiter Tyrese Maxey and Pistons standout Cade Cunningham, all starters last season. Indiana is getting back Tyrese Haliburton, so he’ll be in the mix, but LaMelo Ball is now in Minnesota instead of Charlotte and Miami lost Norman Powell, an All-Star last season, via free agency to Chicago, and now-Milwaukee shooter Tyler Herro, an All-Star two years ago, via trade.

Jan 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles beside Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trae Young will be playing full-time in Washington, so he should receive All-Star consideration in addition to Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, and Boston’s Derrick White. Atlanta’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels and Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller could also break through.

It’s not difficult to see Bane’s chore of emerging as one of the East’s most deserving All-Star guards is likely to be an easier task than the one facing Banchero and Wagner. What remains to be seen is whether Orlando’s shooting guard can elevate his game further to secure his place.

It’s worth doubting Bane will ever be the first name on an opposing scouting report for teams playing the Magic. We’re not saying he’ll become Orlando’s best player, just its most productive. Although Banchero dominated in helping to push the top-seeded Detroit Pistons to seven games, posting games of 45 and 38 points while averaging over 26, Bane still did his thing.

82/82



shout to Desmond "Bane" Bane 🫡 pic.twitter.com/xVQbQrt59v — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 12, 2026

Wagner participated in the first round’s first four games, three of them wins, averaging 16.8 points while playing over 30 minutes per contest. Bane’s two highest-scoring performances in the series came while alongside Banchero and Wagner, so even though he put an emphasis on getting shots up instead of facilitating in those contests, he remained productive.

While Sweeney coming on board will alter some things, assistant coach Joe Prunty is staying put to help implement the offense. His first season in Central Florida upon arriving from Milwaukee had its ups and downs, but getting more accurate shooting helps every flow better.

Bane will remain one of the Magic’s key cogs. If he excels again, the Magic should improve. Given that Prunty and Bane reached an understanding once the veteran guard got comfortable with his new surroundings in their first year working together, getting more out of Bane is a natural expectation. If he supplies it, he may just wind up being Orlando’s best bet to be repped in the ‘27 Phoenix All-Star Game.