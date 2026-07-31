Analyzing Jase Richardson's Potential After Summer League

Jase Richardson is ready for the spotlight.

The Year 2 guard out of Michigan State rolled in to Vegas for the Orlando Magic summer league team and put up three complete games of scoring, polish, and control.

Averaging 18 Points, 4 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists to 2.3 Turnovers and 1.7 Steals while shooting 56.5% 2P% on nearly 8 twos, 50% 3P% on nearly 5 threes, and 100% FT% on just under 2 free throws per game, Jase was as efficient as can be.

Richardson's scoring efficiency of 70.2% TS% and shooting efficiency of 63.5% eFG% are absurdly high rates, emphasizing how ridiculously efficient Jase was with the ball in his hands in these games, with his 2.0 A/TO ratio and high steal rate underlining more aspects of his high feel for the game.

Steals, assists, three point rates are all stats the tend to stick from Summer League to the NBA.

During his rookie season in Orlando, I asked Jase if his elite traits like acceleration, screen navigation, rim finishing, and dumpoff passing are the types of skills he can bring to this Magic team every night:

Most definitely.



Being a small guard, my advantage is my speed.



So trying to use that as much as my can, especially on plays like that trying to get downhill on bigger guys. And then, when I see guys collapse that are 7ft, I got to make the drop off.



So constantly keeping my eyes open for open cutters and open shooters. Jase Richardson

I asked Magic Rookie Jase Richardson if the skills he showed tonight— quick burst speed, screen navigation blowing up handoffs, clean finishing at the rim, savvy dumpoff passes on drives — are skills he can offer this Magic team on any night:



“Most definitely. Being a small… pic.twitter.com/0J0Y3yv8up — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 4, 2025

Between the nuclear speed outlier elite skill, the unfathomably soft touch as a shooter, and the improving decision making for when and where to break out these weapons of skillful destruction, Jase Richardson is showing legit potential as an offensive-minded NBA talent who can be a neutral or positive defender by forcing turnovers in a strong defensive unit.

"He might be the only guy with the speed to blow by anybody at any given time" – Iman Shumpert on the call describing what stands out about Jase Richardson's game.

🔮Jase Richardson Summer League Stats (3 Games):

🪄18.3 ppg

🪄4.7 apg

🪄3.7 rpg

🪄1.7 spg

🪄54.0 FG%

🪄50.0 3P%

🪄100.0 FT%

🪄30.1 mpgpic.twitter.com/1gRRHKcFNk — Rayshard❼ (M✭GIC 👑 ) (@Rayshard07) July 16, 2026

Richardson ranks 21st among all players in Summer League Daily RAPM Estimate via David Lee's The 5th Factor site. Magic teammates Noah Penda and Au'Diese Toney rate 6th and 15th, respectively. This stat estimates their impact via a plus-minus based metric.

3 Orlando Magic Players Rank Top-25 in Summer League DRE via @dlee4three's The 5th Factor site



Noah Penda (6th)

Au'Diese Toney (15th)

Jase Richardson (21st) pic.twitter.com/3BHdxTM6eD — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) July 29, 2026

Where Jase Richardson's Potential can Develop on The Magic

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) dunks the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando has competitive depth in the backcourt; Richardson earning playing time won't come without a challenge.

With Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs in the fold, the starting spots are secured for the foreseeable future. After that, however, Jase is fighting out wings who can play guard like Anthony Black and Jamal Cain for minutes in the backcourt, where his biggest competition is probably the recently re-signed veteran flamethrower, Jevon Carter.

When Jevon was brought in off waivers after the trade deadline last season, he immediately provided a needed veteran voice for the locker room and a offensive sparkplug who wasn't afraid to let it rain from deep. While the results were sporadic, the high-volume 3pt shooting confidence alone was something this offense desperately needed, anything to stretch the defense out of the paint to create space for Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane. Carter offered Coach Mosley a steady hand point guard connector type who fit right into next to the other strong burly athletic defensive menace guards who weren't afraid to launch from deep while still generally looking to find the open man.

Now, it could be Jase's turn to step into the backup point guard spotlight.

Richardson's offense is clearly ready for more touches, usage, and opportunity to see how high Orlando can push Jase's volume of shots and creation while maintaining this absurd efficiency. The defense is a question mark when left on an island, or when switched onto bigger opponents, which is really the only thing holding this idea back from fully blossoming. If Richardson can use his next-level feel for the game to continue to force turnovers via steals without overdoing the fouling, he will earn the trust of this defense-focused coaching staff and will earn more minutes to do what he does best.

Orlando didn't make too many moves this summer because it is once again betting on internal player development and better injury luck – how will the young core of Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Jase Richardson, Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Noah Penda, and Goga Bitadze look with another year under their belt, with new motivation after a devastating playoff series loss, and with a new coaching hire to mix up the message?

on immediate impact of Orlando Magic Rookies:



"When Jase Richardson plays, good things happen"



"(Penda) is already so big, if we get him to play a little faster, he's gonna be really tough to cover."



- @philiprr_OMD on today's 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/LR80FikLq8 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 22, 2026

Rookies like Richardson and Penda making a leap, along with the other key players simply staying healthy for an extended period of time, are the pathways to Orlando finally seeing what they have in this roster with the best version of this era's team.

If this team stays relatively healthy, Orlando will be right back in the race for a Top-4 seed as they were expected to do last season, and there's no reason Jase can't be a vital part of that rotation, especially to lean on for offensive scoring, playmaking, and shot creation in the regular season.

It's Richardson's turn to show them not only why he belongs in this rotation, but why this burgeoning playoff team should give him the keys to the second unit.