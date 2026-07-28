The Biggest Remaining Question Facing the Magic

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and there is potential for him to sign a long-term contract with the team this offseason.

If Black agreed to a new deal, he would follow in the footsteps of Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero, all of whom have earned long-term extensions with the franchise in the last two summers. If the pattern were to continue, Black should get a long-term deal, but nothing has come to fruition as the calendar turns to August.

Will Anthony Black Sign a Long-Term Extension?

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With restricted free agency looming next offseason, the clock is ticking for the Magic to get a long-term deal squared away. The Magic don't have to come up with a new deal this offseason, as they would be able to bring him back next summer, even if a team tries to sign him. However, if Orlando truly views Black as a big part of their core, an extension should be coming.

Things are a bit tricky for the Magic in terms of money as they prepare to be a luxury tax team, with Banchero's deal officially becoming his second contract. On top of that, Orlando has Desmond Bane under contract on a big deal, which limits what the Magic can offer to Black.

Why the Magic Should Sign Black

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Black has proven to get better in every season he's been in the NBA. This past season, he averaged 15 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in 64 appearances with the team. He even earned some attention as the league's most improved player of the year, but an injury in the second half of the year derailed that momentum.

Black is 6-7 and has great size for a guard. He fits the ideal type of player the Magic need in order to be successful, and these types of players don't grow on trees every day. He was the last big lottery pick of the team's core, and with the Magic trading a lot of their future for Bane, they won't have a chance to select a player that high again.

Why the Magic Should Wait One More Year

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a big year for the Magic in terms of their core. The Magic pointed the finger at head coach Jamahl Mosley when they were eliminated in the first round for a third straight season. If the same result takes place in 2027, the finger will then be pointed at the players, one of whom will likely be Suggs.

Suggs is the team's starting point guard going into the season, and he should keep that role away from Black, who will likely be the sixth man. The Magic can figure out exactly how they view Black before making a decision regarding his future in Orlando.

There's a good chance the Magic will have to make a decision between Suggs and Black at some point down the line, possibly as early as next summer. Having one more year of information on the two players will determine how much the Magic can invest in each player moving forward. It could be the time to figure out a trade with Black rather than give him the hope of being a long-term part of the core.