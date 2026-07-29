The Most Tradeable Contracts on the Magic's Roster

The Orlando Magic are dipping into the luxury tax this season as Paolo Banchero's max deal goes into effect. Banchero, along with Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane, make up about $155 million of the team's payroll., so they have to get creative outside of their core four.

Here's a look at the team's three most tradeable contracts as they go into the 2026-27 campaign.

Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current Deal: 1 year, $7,608,696 (unrestricted free agent in 2027)

Goga Bitadze is entering the final season of a three-year, $25 million contract. It's decent value for a backup center, but the Magic also signed Nikola Vucevic this offseason to a cheaper contract. He has more potential on the offensive end of the floor.

Orlando could very well trade Bitadze at some point during the season, and other teams in need of some size could reach out.

Anthony Black

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black dunks the ball against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current Deal: 1 year, $10,106,316 (restricted free agent in 2027)

Anthony Black is a curious case for the Magic as he enters his fourth professional season. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft is the last piece of their rebuilding puzzle from the top of the lottery that's still on the roster.

Black is due for a massive payday next offseason, but it remains to be seen if the Magic will be the ones paying that big salary. With Banchero, Wagner, Suggs and Bane all making so much money, it'll be hard for Black to enter into that mix without a massive luxury tax penalty that would cost millions of dollars. Orlando is willing to pay the luxury tax, but that's before Black gets paid more than $10 million in a season.

The Magic will have to make a decision on Black's future at some point soon. It may require moving on from one of their core players if someone is going to get the boot out of the core four.

The Magic could also look to trade Wagner if he has another difficult season with injuries, but given the fact that Suggs and Black play similar positions, it's likely that Orlando will have to choose between one of the two after the 2026-27 season if the team is unsuccessful in achieving its goals.

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current Deal: 3 years, $58,650,480 (2028-29 team option)

The Magic have played things smart with Carter, always extending him before he gets the chance to truly break out. Carter signed this current extension just before the 2024-25 campaign, and he is set to make around $19 million per season, which is pretty good value for a starting center in the NBA. Any team looking for a big man would be willing to take on a contract like this.

Orlando could look to move Carter to free up some money to pay Black down the line, but it would create a big hole at the center position if they don't have any legitimate option to replace him.

Carter's team-friendly deal is likely one that the Magic will hold onto as opposed to trading because it's arguably the best value out of any player they have currently on a long-term deal. Teams can ask what it will cost in a trade, and he is far from untouchable, but it would take a very specific kind of deal for the Magic to move off of Carter at this point.