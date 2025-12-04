Down ten points in the third quarter, with Jalen Suggs picking up an early fifth foul, Magic Rookie Jase Richardson is thrown into the fire, which explains the smoke coming off his sneakers.



Jase Rich was absolutely flying out there the moment he touched the court, with his advantage in speed becoming immediately clear.



With 8 PTS - 5 REB - 2 AST - 1 STL and a +9 in 15 MIN of action, Richardson brought the energy on both ends, even blowing up one handoff with anticipation and screen navigation before drawing a foul in transition off the forced turnover.



Richardson bailed out the Magic offense one broken play, bursting past his defender for a layup.



The next play down, Richardson's relocation powers shined, giving up the ball on the right wing, sprinting baseline through the paint around a corner Isaac screen, receiving the pass on the other side, threatening the 3pt shot before driving baseline towards the rack, drawing the big man into leaving his feet and dumping off to the open roller for the powerful slam.

The Jase Rich Sequence



showing off that speed advantage



flying around the court with relocation super powers



utilizing shooting gravity + finishing touch dual-threat



countering with quick bursts to the rim



drawing in shot-blocker, dropping off to dunker



great feel for…





I asked Jase Richardson about this sequence after the game, and if the skills he flashed tonight — the quick burst speed, the screen navigation blowing up handoffs, the clean finishing at the rim, the savvy dumpoff passes on drives — are skills he can offer this Magic team on any night:



“Most definitely. Being a small guard, my advantage is my speed.



So trying to use that as much as I can, especially on plays like that trying to get downhill on bigger guys. And then, when I see guys collapse that are 7ft, I got to make the drop off.



So constantly keeping my eyes open for open cutters and open shooters."

Jase Richardson's speed, shooting, two-way feel and overall impact stood out to draft scouts

Rating Top-10 in BPM (+10.0) in the country as a freshman last year at Michigan State, Jase Richardson’s impact and shooting metrics jumped off the page as an NBA Draft prospect:



4th in 3P% (41.2%)

22nd in TS% (62.4%)

28th in FT% (83.6%)



Jase Richardson shooting touch among 2025 NBA Draft Prospects | MANDATORY CREDIT: Ryan Kaminski-@BeyondTheRK

Jase Richardson impact and scoring efficiency among 2025 NBA Draft Prospects | MANDATORY CREDIT: Ryan Kaminski-@BeyondTheRK

Jase Richardson scored 1.18 PPP on 33 Off Screens (82nd)



Any screens that helped Jase get more open generally led to dramatically better results.



5 of his 6 Off Screen 3PM in his *entire freshman season* came from the right wing hot spot.



Jase Richardson scored 0.95 PPP on 21 Handoffs (64th) at MSU, where he was most effective when he attacked the rack. Next to strong screeners like Goga, Wendell, Mo Wagner, Paolo, Isaac, Penda, he’ll have more chances to do just that.



Richardson also scored effectively out of Spot Ups at a highly efficient rate, where his closeout-attacking speed and shot became super hard to stop:



93rd percentile in Spot Ups (1.2 PPP)

95th percentile in C&S (1.3 PPP)

A bonafide natural point guard who can score, shoot, and create looks for his team, Jase Richardson created 1.05 PPP on 123 P&R including passes (86th) and scored 1.1 PPP (95th) at the college level.



With 123 P&R Ball-Handler possessions including passes, Jase ranked in the 90th percentile in team offense efficiency, while his footwork and body control balance really stood out on tape.



Between his shooting touch, speed advantage, and two-way feel for the game, Jase Richardson remains one of the best shooting and scoring bets among NCAA draft picks.





