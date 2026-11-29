For the first time since losing Game 7 in their playoff series back in early May, the Orlando Magic are back in the Motor City as they take on the Detroit Pistons inside Little Caesars Arena.

The Magic got a taste of the Pistons earlier this week in a 104-86 loss inside the Kia Center, which eliminated Orlando from NBA Cup contention. The Magic should come into this game with a chip on their shoulder and a different game plan as they look to get a different result against their newfound rival.

The Pistons did a great job defending without fouling against the Magic, limiting them to just 8 free throws, which ultimately was part of the reason Orlando lost the game. Franz Wagner was defended extremely well by Ausar Thompson, which plateaued the Magic's offense and stalling them from getting much done. That has to change in the rematch against the Pistons.

Magic Need New Answer for Ausar Thompson

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner drives against Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson may not have had the biggest impact in the box score, but he definitely had his presence felt throughout the game between the Pistons and Magic.

Thompson and the Pistons held the Magic to just 41% from the floor and 33% from beyond the three-point line, both of which were lower than what the Pistons were shooting. At the end of the first half, the Magic had just 36 points compared to Detroit's 48, which put them out of reach for the entire contest.

AUSAR THOMPSON. PLAYMAKER 💯



6 points

10 rebounds

7 assists

4 BLOCKS



Detroit moves to 2-1 in @emirates NBA Cup Group Play! pic.twitter.com/AGmweHXMCr — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2026

"Again, just more of the same. His continued growth and development. The confidence he has when he has the ball in his hands," Pistons head coach said of Thompson following the game.

"The guys around him now understand his ability to make plays, and they're putting themselves in position. I thought he made some great passes out there. He organized the group. He put a ton of pressure on their paint, and again, he's just continuing to get better."

How Magic Can Respond

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney watches from the sidelines as they take on the Boston Celtics. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Detroit had a staunch defense against Orlando in their first meeting, the Magic believe they can be better on their end, especially when it comes to offense.

The Magic committed 20 turnovers in their last loss against the Pistons, which is what they will look to change in this matchup.

"In the first quarter, I thought we did a pretty good job of taking care of the basketball and attacking. We didn't necessarily have great results, but I thought we did a great job of taking care of it and that helped to set our defense. In the second quarter, we had a lot of turnovers. Whether it was illegal screens or live ball turnovers, that was a problem for us there," Magic head coach Sean Sweeney said.

#Magic guard Desmond Bane didn’t mince words tonight



“We can’t be the team that rides the waves. We got to get back to what we do.”



Orlando had 20 turnovers and lost the Pistons down three of their starters pic.twitter.com/gce3L9ucsd — Brandon Green🍀 (@BGreenReports) November 25, 2026

In order for the Magic to come out on top in this one, they will need multiple players who can make plays. The Pistons are going to try to force the ball out of Franz Wagner's hands, which means players like Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, and Anthony Black (if he is healthy) will need to step up in tandem with Wagner.

The tip-off between the Magic and Pistons is scheduled for 6 pm ET inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on the DAZN app.