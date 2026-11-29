The Magic picked up a much-needed blowout win in Washington D.C. on Saturday night, snapping a two-game losing streak without Anthony Black, who was listed as questionable deep into the afternoon.

He's good to go, so he'll be in the starting lineup for a Magic team that has and put themselves in position to finish the month at .500 if they can pull off an upset in Detroit. This is the second game of the week against the Pistons, who prevented the Magic from returning to the NBA Cup knockout stages by posting a 104-86 rout at Kia Center despite All-Star guard Cade Cunningham being scratched shortly before tip.

Daniss Jenkins made sure he wasn’t missed, taking the reins of the offense and dishing out 10 assists while scoring 15 points in order to help keep the Pistons in the NBA Cup mix since it was a do-or-die game for them. After trailing 22-16 after a quarter, Detroit dominated the second quarter 32-14 and were never seriously challenged. Isaiah Joe scored 21 points and Ausar Thompson added six points, 10 boards and seven assists while playing excellent defense as a a catalyst in helping hold the Magic to 41 percent shooting.

Franz Wagner finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Desmond Bane led the way in scoring with 21, but Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs combined for just nine on 4-for-16 shooting as Orlando accomplished little on the offensive side of the ball. Black missed the win in Washington due to back spasms but is available to play on Friday. Goga Bitadze took his spot in the starting five as head coach Sean Sweeney went big and Jalen Suggs took advantage of the added touches to finish with 11 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Wagner led Orlando with 23 points, while Tristan da Silva added 22 off the bench.

Detroit advanced to the NBA Cup’s knockout stage consisting of eight teams with a 113-98 victory on Friday as Joe stayed hot with 22 points off the bench. Pistons reserves were dominant with Paul Reed and Elijah Harkless adding 14 points apiece. Cunningham, Duren and Robinson remain sidelined.

The Magic trail the Pistons 74-61 and have now dropped four straight dating back to that ill-fated first-round series that ended on May 3 in Detroit where Orlando squandered a 3-1 lead by falling in Games 5-7. This will be the Magic’s first visit to Little Caesars Arena since being eliminated in disappointing fashion.

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 29, 6:10 p.m. ET, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: MagicTV 27, DAZN (Orlando), WMYD - Scripps Sports (Detroit)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), WXYT (Detroit)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PISTONS

G/F Kevin Huerter

F Ausar Thompson

F/C John Collins

G Daniss Jenkins

G Javonte Green

MAGIC

F/G Anthony Black

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham: Out, Right Knee Tendinopathy

C Jalen Duren: Out, Right Hamstring Strain

F Duncan Robinson: Out, Left Quadriceps Strain

G Ebuka Okorie: Out, Left Oblique Strain

F Taurean Prince: Out, Right Knee Arthroscopy

C Ugonna Onyenso: Out, G League - Two-way

MAGIC

G Anthony Black: Available, Back Soreness

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

G Kevin Porter Jr.: Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery

C Colin Castleton: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Pistons -3.5 (-119), Magic +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Pistons -179, Magic +150

Total points scored: 206.5 (Over -107, Under -113)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

“The way we started the game was defensively was great. We did a great job of preventing quality shots, did a great job of rebounding." - Magic head coach Sean Sweeney on a great start in D.C.