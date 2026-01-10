Anthony Black praises Paolo Banchero's playmaking skills for Magic

Paolo Banchero has become a walking talking 3pt playmaking hub for the Orlando Magic.



The Magic are shooting their best 3P% as a team with Paolo on the court and shooting their worst when he's off the floor.



Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic teammates are shooting 47.3% from 3-point range when he kicks the ball out to them this season, which is the #1 ranking among players with 50+ 3pt kickouts, via Josh Cohen.

I asked Orlando Magic G Anthony Black about Paolo’s playmaking:



“(Paolo’s) so talented, that the defenses are forced to react to him.



This year, I think he’s just been doing a good job identifying the help.



Such a smart player and he’s doing a good job getting us open threes.” pic.twitter.com/hKDHZhAf2u — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 10, 2026

Anthony Black's Post Game Press Conference

On Paolo's Playmaking...

I asked Anthony Black about Paolo Banchero's playmaking and the threes he creates.



AB told me, “He's just such a good player, so talented, that the defenses are forced to react to him. This year, I think he’s just been doing a good job identifying the help. Such a smart player and he’s doing a good job getting us open threes.”

On the team’s turnovers, Philadelphia’s offensive rebounds...

“It hurt us a lot. Turnovers lead to easy layups, easy threes, momentum plays and the other team getting in rhythm. So that combined with offensive rebounds – those are two things that can cause you to lose the possession battle and we got killed in both of those categories.”

On what has not been working for the team recently, that leads to turnovers and offensive rebounds by opposing teams...

“I think that we’re probably just not boxing out. Yeah, I mean, offensive rebounds [are] just effort and just being locked in. Knowing to find certain guys who are going to get more offensive rebounds out of you. I think just being locked in, boxing out, and just being tougher. I think we’ve got to be tougher.”

On the team’s frustration level with the recent ups and downs...

“I mean, it’s tough. Obviously, you know, we haven’t won back-to-back games since whenever. It’s frustrating for everybody; coaches [and] players. But we just have to do a good job of figuring out a way to string together wins.”

On what teams are doing to slow down the team’s offense in the fourth quarter...

“We’re just not – I don’t know. It’s probably something we have to look at as a team with the coaching staff. It’s hard to really recall what happened right after the game. We just have to be better. We have to be more organized. We’ve got to – yeah, we just have to be more organized down the stretch. Sometimes I feel like we’re playing not to lose and, you know, you’re not going to win games playing that way, so we just have to figure that out.”

On taking on a bigger role on offense and how he can help the team...

“I’m just – I don’t know. Be available. Be ready to catch and shoot in the fourth quarter. Attacking in transition when I get it but obviously, the ball is going to be where the ball is down the stretch. I just have to do a good job and be ready to shoot.”