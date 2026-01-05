Two stats that show the downhill force gravity of Paolo Banchero

A downhill force tank every time he rolls out onto the hardwood, Paolo Banchero creates north-south gravity for his team just by staying active on the court moving from rim to rim.

Paolo's all-around scoring versatility stands out, allowing Orlando to run just about any action and create a good look for the team anytime Paolo's involved.

Paolo Banchero is a high-volume downhill mover any way you look at it, rating top-25 or higher in all these playtypes:

Drawing fouls (9th)

ISOs (13th)

Post Ups (T-20th)

Drives (T-22nd)

Transition (T-25th)



+ 1 P&R Roll-Man possession per game

Among players with 3+ fast breaks per game, Banchero ranks T-16th in Transition PPP efficiency with Zion Williamson and teammate Anthony Black.

Banchero (54) has racked up the second-most 3pt assists on the team behind Desmond Bane (68)

Banchero finding his bounce since the road trip starting in Toronto is paying dividends not just for his own explosiveness, but his ability to create more good looks as a whole for the team.

Over Banchero's last four games, Paolo's put up an average of 28 points, 11 rebounds, 6.3 assists to 2.5 turnovers, 1.3 blocks, and 1 steal while splashing a whopping 47% 3P% of his own 4 threes per game and hitting 55% 2P% of his 17 twos per game.

In what would be Paolo Banchero's team-high 9th double-double of the season, Banchero's big outing against Indiana was the 11th time he tallied 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a game, which ranks fourth all-time in franchise history, via Magic PR, in a list featuring:



Tracy McGrady (29x)

Nikola Vucevic (23x)

Shaquille O'Neal (15x)

Paolo Banchero (11x)

Dwight Howard (6x)



These 2 Stats Show Paolo Banchero's Downhill Force Gravity

Jan 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center.

Orando Magic writer Josh Cohen shared two stats on Twitter highlighting Paolo Banchero's impact on the Orlando Magic's 3pt shooting this season:

1) Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic teammates are shooting 47.3% from 3-point range when he kicks the ball out to them this season.



That ranks No. 1 in the NBA among the 88 players who have dished out 50-plus kickout passes leading directly to 3-point attempts.

2) The Magic are shooting a team-best 36.6% from 3-point range with Paolo on the court and a team-worst 32.1% with him off the court this season, via Second Spectrum.





These stats highlight a few things: Paolo Banchero is a downhill force of nature, he creates open looks for his teammates, his teammates are making the open looks from deep, and all Magic players are making nearly 5% more of their 3pt looks when Paolo is merely on the court.



In Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic have a 3pt assist shot-creating hub who can create good looks out of basically any role they ask of him.