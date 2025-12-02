All it takes is one fuse to get lit.



The flame to set ablaze.



And then, boom goes the dynamite.



Desmond Bane is the scoring droid the Magic are looking for

Desmond Bane is the scoring droid the Magic are looking for; Bane just became the first Magic player since 2004 Tracy McGrady to score 37+ points in consecutive games.



37 points against the Bulls, just three nights after leaving 37 points behind in Detroit; maybe the team plane can store Bane's 37-bag in the overhead until the next time he needs it.



Bane's back-to-back explosive performances is a feat Penny Hardaway did just once in Orlando: score 35+ points in consecutive games.



Bane just became the fourth player in Orlando Magic franchise history to score 35+ points in consecutive games, joining Tracy McGrady (17x), Shaquille O’Neal (9x), Anfernee Hardaway (1x), via Orlando Magic PR.



Bane's name is now etched alongside some of the most electric scorers from different eras of Magic Basketball.

Guard @DBane0625 becomes just the fourth player in @OrlandoMagic history to score 35+ points in consecutive games.



⭐️ Tracy McGrady: 17 times

⭐️ Shaquille O’Neal: 9 times

⭐️ Anfernee Hardaway: once

⭐️ DESMOND BANE: once — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 2, 2025

Desmond Bane hit the fadeaway pull-up three to beat Portland a few weeks back on Nov 10 and has only logged one game with negative Net Points in the ten games since, via Dean Oliver.



Did Bane’s Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater Open The Floodgates?

After a shaky start, Desmond Bane's game log shows a steady increase in performance.



See this and all players with our new game log tool.https://t.co/iFKKuwBXn1 pic.twitter.com/93dbOg2A2Y — Dean Oliver (@DeanO_Lytics) December 2, 2025

What needs to be highlighted is how complete of a scorer and player Desmond Bane has become; he's not just beating opponents with the 3-ball, far from it. Desmond looks for the best shot for him and the team, taking what the defense gives him, looking to attack the rack and get to his spots, whether it be driving to the rim for clean finishes, drawing fouls as a near-immaculate free throw shooter, stopping and popping for a middy pull-up on a dime, pulling up for a jumper at any angle, or looking to wraparound to the roller or kickout to a shooter.



Desmond Bane's stats from the 10 games since his game-winning buzzer-beater against Portland:



Averaging 24 points, 5 rebound, 5 assists to just 2 turnovers, and 1 steal in that span.



Scoring 61% TS% with splits of 53% 2P% on 11 2PA; 36% 3P% on 6 3PA; 97% FT% on 6 FTA.



Assisting 20% AST% of his teams made shots while on the floor with a +3 BPM in overall impact.



The Floodgates have been opened.

When I asked Desmond Bane about being the first Magic player since Tracy McGrady to score 37+ PTS in consecutive games and about his shotmaking confidence on tough angle fadeaways as long as he squares his shoulders first, Bane gave a shout out to T-Mac and detailed his work ethic building the confidence:



“Shout out T-Mac, first and foremost…



I work every summer to be the most complete basketball player I can be.”

I asked Desmond Bane about being the first Magic player since 2003 Tracy McGrady to score 37+ PTS in consecutive games and about his fadeaway tough angle shotmaking confidence as long as he squares his shoulders first:



“Shout out T-Mac, first and foremost…



I work every summer… pic.twitter.com/T7g9KpzwRd — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 2, 2025

The Magic don't just want to drive and kick, they look to draw fouls and score first when they drive; the team rates highly in volume of drives and shots in the paint, rating 1st in the league in FT Rate, yet 30th in Pass% on Drives.



When I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley about his team's success running handoffs to attack the paint to take advantage of the Bulls' poor rim-protection, Coach Mosley emphasized the team's process: get downhill, get to the free throw line, attack the basket, finish at the rim.



Against Chicago, "Knowing at one point they don’t have shot blocking, so our ability to play at our strength, that’s one of our process pieces… It is our ability to get downhill, to create a problem with a mismatch with their guards making mistakes”

I asked Jamahl Mosley about Orlando’s success running (Zoom?) Handoff actions tonight and if attacking the paint was a point of emphasis in the gameplan against Chicago, who gives up more shots within 5ft than any team



“It’s part of our process - get downhill, get to the free… pic.twitter.com/3IZLYo2oOi — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 2, 2025

