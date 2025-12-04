Magic forward turning heads in rookie season

The Orlando Magic may have a gem in second-round pick Noah Penda.

Penda, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has gotten a chance to see the floor in several of the Magic's recent games. In the team's recent win against the Chicago Bulls, Penda played 11 minutes, scoring five crucial points, and was a +9 on the court. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley sang Penda's praises after the game and explained what makes him special.

“It says so much about him, that he just continues to work every single day," Mosley said of Penda.

"You know, stoic face and just continues to do what he’s supposed to do. It says a lot about the coaches who continue to work with him, prepare him for when he is called upon to get in the game. I thought he was great there. He was very good for us tonight. He and Goga [Bitadze] did an unbelievable job on that back end.”

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain drives against Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Noah Penda making statement for Magic

Mosley isn't the only one recognizing Penda's potential. Shooting guard Desmond Bane is also impressed by what Penda has been able to do recently.

"That dude didn't speak English when he got over here," Bane said of Penda, who is from France.

"He's fitting right in, settling in, you know, a couple hustle plays, big threes, driving the closeout. He's truly a plug and play player. You know, he's going to compete on defense. He's going to hustle for loose balls. He keeps the ball moving. You know, give the front office credit as a great pick."

Penda was with the Osceola Magic in the G League last month for a brief stint and was excited about the idea of developing with the team. His time with Osceola has appeared to make a difference. He has seen action in three of the last four games, and he's shown that he has everything the Magic are looking for in a young forward.

If Penda can continue to develop for the Magic, he could emerge as a key piece in the championship puzzle moving forward.

