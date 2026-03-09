2026 NBA Draft: 3 potential second-round guards Magic fans must know

The most exciting time of the basketball calendar has arrived! We are one week away from Selection Sunday for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, with plenty of conference tournaments already underway.

This is one of the most important times of the year for evaluations ahead of the NBA Draft. The 2026 class is expected to be stacked, though the Orlando Magic own just one pick -- their second-rounder -- as a result of the Desmond Bane trade.

Who are a few guards that Magic fans should keep tabs on?! Let's examine!

(Editor's note: This list 1.) not in order based on want/need or 2.) does not factor in which of these players may or may not return to school next season.)

Dailyn Swain, G, Texas:

Feb 14, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) reacts to a called foul during the second half of the game against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Skinny: Where Swain gets selected may be swung by two factors: 1.) How many players decide to go back to school and 2.) How he fares in pre-draft workouts. But the first-year Texas guard has taken a sizable leap in 2025-26, averaging 17.7 points on 55.4/34.6/80.7 shooting splits as their lead creator. He's not a great playmaker and there's still questions regarding whether this shooting leap is real. But Swain's physical tools, creativity on-ball and multi-level scoring potential makes him an enticing second-round option.

Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas:

Feb 25, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) steals the ball from Texas A&M Aggies guard Josh Holoway (1) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Skinny: Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff has rightfully stolen most of their headlines this season. But if you're potentially looking for dynamite scoring in the second round, look no further than Thomas. He's been a major catalyst, averaging 15.4 points on 41.7 percent shooting from 3-point range (5.4 3PA) and 55.2 percent true shooting. That's his calling card, showing both flashes on- and off-ball as a three-level scorer. He's ignitable, and should absolutely be an option for Orlando, should he be available.

Braden Smith, G, Purdue:

Jan 27, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Skinny: I think it's completely fair if the Magic pass on Smith because of the process of drafting two small guards in back-to-back seasons. On the contrary, Smith is one of the best pure point guards in the country and is worth at least a look as a second-round flier. The first-team All-American led the Big 12 in assists twice and is averaging 8.7 dimes (to just 2.8 turnovers) this season and projects to be a quality shooter at the next level.

Anyone else who deserves a quick mention?:

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) calls a play against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans, G, Duke:

Like Swain, Evans is rising up my board as we speak. He will be one of the better pure shooters in this class, and has shown some improvement defensively despite his skinny 6-foot-6 frame.

Jaden Bradley, G, Arizona:

Bradley is an excellent glue guy. He's averaging 13.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals on 56.5 TS% alongside Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Mo Krivas. The two-way guard knows how to excel in a limited role, which he's done with Arizona all season.

Miles Byrd, G, San Diego State:

Byrd's shooting (or lack thereof) remains inconsistent. But the athletic guard is a phenomenal defensive playmaker at 6-foot-7, averaging 4.8 stocks per 75 possessions with the Aztecs.

