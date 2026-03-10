2026 NBA Draft: 3 potential second-round wings Magic fans must know

The most exciting time of the basketball calendar has arrived! We are less than one week away from Selection Sunday for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, with plenty of conference tournaments already underway.

This is one of the most important times of the year for evaluations ahead of the NBA Draft. The 2026 class is expected to be stacked, though the Orlando Magic own just one pick -- their second-rounder -- as a result of the Desmond Bane trade.

In the second of our three-part series -- you can read our guard list here! -- which wings should Magic fans keep tabs on?! Let's examine!

(Editor's note: This list 1.) not in order based on want/need or 2.) does not factor in which of these players may or may not return to school next season.)

Alex Karaban, F, UConn

Skinny: A four-year starter at UConn, Karaban was integral to the Huskies' back-to-back title runs (2022-24) as the team's connective tissue. Karaban has a relatively high floor as a floor spacer, draining 38.0 percent of his 5.0 career attempts, and connective playmaker. Karaban's not the best mover -- especially laterally -- but he's a smart player who consistently puts himself in the right positions to succeed within team concepts.

Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Skinny: Jefferson is another older prospect who's brain is his biggest superpower. Jefferson can dissect plays on both ends of the floor before they happen. He's has ridiculous vision and passing ability at 6-foot-9.

However, his shooting -- he's shooting 31.6 percent from deep in his career (72.8 FT%), and 31.3 percent in conference play this year after a hot start to the season -- remains a massive question, as well as his athleticism. But Jefferson's IQ and skillset otherwise give him the makings of being a malleable, intriguing role player at the next level.

Milan Momcilovic, F, Iowa State

Skinny: Jefferson's teammate, Momcilovic is one of the draft's most gifted shooters. He currently leads the nation in 3-point percentage, burying half of his 7.4 triple tries per game ... literally. And, as we currently stand, the Magic are one of the league's worst 3-point shooting teams.

Momcilovic is excellent both in stand-still situations and off-movement. He doesn't have a ton of off-the-dribble juice, but if you're looking for a sharpshooting specialist in the middle of the second round, he's your guy.

Anyone else who deserves a quick mention?:

Richie Saunders, G/F, BYU:

Saunders, who turns 25 in September, will likely be the oldest player on draft night. He was BYU's second-best player alongside freshman sensation AJ Dybantsa before unfortunately tearing his ACL, making his draft-night projection fairly tricky.

Juke Harris, G/F, Wake Forest

Harris' has broken out as a sophomore at Wake Forest, averaging 21.7 points on 58.9 percent true shooting after tallying just 6.7 points last year. Although the percentages (33.3 3P%) may not indicate as such given his ridiculous usage -- he is Wake's offense -- his most intriguing skill is his shooting potential, where can immediately fill a role if his percentages become more respectable.

Amari Allen, F, Alabama:

I'm not sure Allen falls to the middle of the second round. But he's worth mentioning. He's a bulldog; he's always going 125 percent when he's on the floor. Allen's averaging 11.9 points and 7.0 rebounds, including 12.9 points on 46.2/39.5/80.0 splits in SEC play. He fits the Magic mold, should be make it to the second round.

