Franz Wagner, Magic Ready For Change Under Sean Sweeney

The Orlando Magic are starting a new era with Sean Sweeney as their head coach.

Sweeney will officially join the Magic later this month, and the team is excited about the prospect of playing under him, including star forward Franz Wagner.

"For sure, it's very exciting for all of us. We've played pretty much the same core together for five years, and it's gonna be a lot of change in the building next year," Wagner said in an interview with HoopsHype.

"I haven't met [Sean] Sweeney yet in person, but just texting back and forth, you can feel the excitement from him too. And it speaks to his work ethic as well as character. Getting a job that young is not easy. It hasn't been too much; he's still in the Finals. I also want to respect that, but we're all really excited for next year."

Magic Excited For Sean Sweeney

Sean Sweeney looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Spurs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When the Magic lost their third consecutive first-round playoff series, the finger was pointed at Jamal Mosley. The Magic fired him after five seasons with the team. Now that he's been replaced by Sweeney, the attention shifts to the players.

The young core the Magic have built over the past couple of years is coming into its own as they reach the prime of their careers. Everyone in the core of the roster is on a long-term second contract. This means the organization is locked in on their players, but if goals continue to fall short, the players, not the coach, will receive the blame.

The Magic know their contending window is open and they want to do everything they can to make the most of it.

"At the end of the day, it's having a high sense of urgency and accountability within the group, within the whole organization, and understanding that the window to win, especially with our roster and how contracts are, is small in the NBA. So we got to make sure we take advantage of that time," Wagner said.

Sweeney has a tough challenge on his hands to try and attack this roster from an angle Mosley could not find. The hope is that the fresh perspective Sweeney will bring and the core development taught over the last five years under Mosley will marry and form a team that could win its first playoff series since 2010, and possibly go even further in the postseason.